Chris Christie's Niece Shannon Epstein Hit With Felony Charge Over Thanksgiving 2022 Flight Incident

New charges were filed against Chris Christie's niece on Monday.

Dec. 6 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

The niece of presidential candidate and former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, received new charges related to an intoxicated November 2022 incident in which she had to be removed from a Spirit Airlines flight, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Shannon Epstein, 26, was forcibly removed from the Thanksgiving Day flight following an alcohol-induced meltdown, in which she was accused of biting, kicking, and spitting on police officers who responded to the chaotic scene.

Chris Christie's niece Shannon Epstein was arrested after a 2022 Thanksgiving Day incident on a Spirit airline flight.

The Jefferson Parish district attorney handed down new charges to the 26-year-old on Monday related to the November 24, 2022 incident.

According to NOLA.com, Christie's niece was charged with one felony count of resisting police by force or violence and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by public intoxication.

Epstein was charged with one felony count of resisting police and two misdemeanor charges.

The new charges were related to Epstein's behavior on board a 6 AM Spirit Airlines flight out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport bound for Newark.

While on the plane, which was being taxied to the runway, Epstein allegedly asked a nearby Latino family seated near her if they were "smuggling cocaine."

Following Epstein's comment to the family, the flight crew returned the plane to the jetway and attempted to remove Epstein from the flight. The Sheriff's Office said that a deputy sent to the gate came upon Epstein yelling at employees while she refused to exit the jetway.

Christie's niece was accused of name-dropping her uncle and ex-president Donald Trump in the altercation with officers.

Epstein was accused of pushing and pulling away from deputies attempting to take her into custody while shouting about her high-profile connections.

"Do you know who I am? I'm Chris Christie's daughter, and you're so f-----. You will lose your job over this s---. I know Donald Trump," Epstein told officers according to the incident report.

The Sheriff's Office said she continued to slur her words as she became increasingly violent while resisting officers.

Epstein faces up to three years in prison if found guilty of resisting arrest.

Epstein was described as acting "belligerent and displayed unusual strength" during the incident with officers. Even after she was eventually handcuffed, the incident report stated that she continued to "struggle against handcuff, kick, spit on deputies, and attempt to break free."

She was accused of biting one officer on the arm hard enough to break the skin. Five other officers reported bruises and minor scratches sustained in the altercation. In total, seven officers responded to the incident.

Eventually, officers were forced to use "flexible handcuffs" and "shackles" to secure Epstein to a wheelchair to remove her from the area. She was accused of shouting obscenities during this time.

Epstein was arrested and initially charged with six counts of battery of a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of remaining at a place after being forbidden.

She posted a $10,750 bond and was released the same day. If convicted of her most serious charge, resisting arrest, she faces a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of three years behind bars.

