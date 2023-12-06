Chris Christie's Niece Shannon Epstein Hit With Felony Charge Over Thanksgiving 2022 Flight Incident

The niece of presidential candidate and former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, received new charges related to an intoxicated November 2022 incident in which she had to be removed from a Spirit Airlines flight, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Shannon Epstein, 26, was forcibly removed from the Thanksgiving Day flight following an alcohol-induced meltdown, in which she was accused of biting, kicking, and spitting on police officers who responded to the chaotic scene.