'Enough Is Enough': Diddy Denounces 'Sickening' Claims Against Him After Latest Bombshell Lawsuit

Attorneys for Doe said their client was assaulted in the bathroom by Diddy and never consented to having sex with the record executive, but he allegedly continued. "At some point, Mr. Combs turned Ms. Doe around to face him. He told her that he could not orgasm and asked her to squeeze his nipples as hard as she could to help him 'get off.'"

It was claimed "her next memory was looking up into the mirror above the sink to find that the third assailant had replaced Mr. Combs and was raping her from behind."

Doe was the fourth woman to accuse the rap star of sexual abuse following his former flame Cassie's shocking claims. Cassie's lawsuit triggered a series of other women to come forward with their own alleged experiences.

Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed that Diddy drugged and raped her in 1991 when she was a college student at Syracuse University, while another Jane Doe plaintiff alleged that he and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns sexually assaulting her and a friend after an event at Uptown Records in the '90s.

Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement, but his lawyer noted that in no way meant he admitted to any wrongdoing.