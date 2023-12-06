'Enough Is Enough': Diddy Denounces 'Sickening' Claims Against Him After Latest Bombshell Lawsuit
Sean "Diddy" Combs claimed there has been a vicious smear campaign against him after the hip-hop mogul was sued by a fourth woman who came forward with explosive accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," Diddy wrote in a statement issued on Wednesday.
"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he said. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
Diddy broke his silence after a new unnamed woman referred to as Jane Doe alleged that he flew her to his New York studio in 2003 and plied her with "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol" before sexually assaulting her.
Combs and Harve Pierre, president of his company Bad Boy Entertainment, as well as a "third assailant" are listed as defendants in the lawsuit in addition to two responsible corporate entities.
The accuser was seen sitting on Diddy's lap in his studio in photos included in her suit, which included another portrait of her posing next to the letters "PD" on the wall.
"While the evening became a blur, Ms. Doe does recall Mr. Combs, Mr. Pierre and the third assailant hitting on her incessantly, stroking her body," according to the suit which claimed she was a minor at the time. "As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age."
"While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order," she claimed.
Attorneys for Doe said their client was assaulted in the bathroom by Diddy and never consented to having sex with the record executive, but he allegedly continued. "At some point, Mr. Combs turned Ms. Doe around to face him. He told her that he could not orgasm and asked her to squeeze his nipples as hard as she could to help him 'get off.'"
It was claimed "her next memory was looking up into the mirror above the sink to find that the third assailant had replaced Mr. Combs and was raping her from behind."
Doe was the fourth woman to accuse the rap star of sexual abuse following his former flame Cassie's shocking claims. Cassie's lawsuit triggered a series of other women to come forward with their own alleged experiences.
Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed that Diddy drugged and raped her in 1991 when she was a college student at Syracuse University, while another Jane Doe plaintiff alleged that he and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns sexually assaulting her and a friend after an event at Uptown Records in the '90s.
Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement, but his lawyer noted that in no way meant he admitted to any wrongdoing.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that while he is fighting the allegations, Diddy's clothing brand Sean John will no longer be carried in Macy's.
An insider connected to the retail giant told us in late November the rapper's label soon wouldn't be available on the department store's website.