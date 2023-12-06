Home > News > Diddy Diddy Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old After Piling Her With Drugs in Shocking New Lawsuit Source: MEGA By: Whitney Vasquez Dec. 6 2023, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Diddy has been sued by a fourth accuser, who claims that the rap mogul, ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre, and an unidentified man took turns raping her in 2003 when she was in 11th grade after she was trafficked across state lines. In the explosive lawsuit filed on Wednesday and obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jane Doe claimed that she met Pierre and the "third assailant" at a lounge in Detriot, with the record label CEO name-dropping Diddy by claiming they were "best friends."

Pierre allegedly called Diddy, who she claimed convinced her to accompany the record label executive and the unidentified third man on a private jet and fly from Detroit to his studio in New York City. The then-teenager alleged she was sexually assaulted before she even got in the air. "Before they left for the private jet, Mr. Pierre smoked crack cocaine in a bathroom at the lounge, in which he also sexually assaulted Ms. Doe by forcing her to give him oral sex," the lawsuit, which included a "trigger warning" in bold red letters read.

Source: MEGA This is the fourth woman who has stepped forward with allegations against Diddy.

After the alleged sexual assault, "Mr. Pierre, Third Assailant and another gentleman then escorted the highschooler to a private jet, which flew them to Teterboro, New Jersey. There were SUVs awaiting the group at Teterboro, and the four of them were driven to Daddy’s House Recording Studio, a studio famously owned and operated by Mr. Combs and Bad Boy," according to the docs.

At Diddy's studio, Jane Doe claimed she was "piled" with drugs and alcohol. "As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age," the lawsuit stated. "While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order."

Source: MEGA Jane Doe alleged she was gang raped by Diddy and his pals in 2003.

According to Jane Doe, the alleged assault happened in the bathroom. She claimed that she "did not consent to having sex with Mr. Combs, but he continued thrusting." Jane Doe alleged that she turned around to face him, but "he told her that he could not orgasm and asked her to squeeze his nipples as hard as she could to help him ‘get off.’" She said he "then turned her back around and continued to rape her."

At some point — while allegedly slipping in and out of consciousness — she looked up in the mirror above the sink and reportedly saw that the unidentified man from the plane had replaced Diddy and was having sex with her from behind. She claimed that Diddy was watching the assault from a chair.

Source: MEGA She claimed Diddy, ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre, and an unidentified man raped her inside a bathroom.

Jane Doe said she begged the man to stop, but he allegedly ignored her — then it was reportedly Pierre's turn. She alleged Pierre first subjected her to “nonconsensual vaginal sex” and ended by “violently forcing her to give him oral sex.” The lawsuit — which is the second brought against Pierre — claimed when he was done, "He left Ms. Doe in the bathroom alone. Ms. Doe fell into the fetal position and lay on the floor. Her vagina was in pain.”

Jane Doe's lawyer is the same man who represented Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in her $30 million lawsuit against Diddy — which was quickly settled. This is the fourth woman to come forward with allegations against the music mogul. Diddy has denied the claims but has stepped down from several companies because of the fallout. Rolling Stone was the first to publish the fourth lawsuit.

Jane Doe's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, told RadarOnline.com, "As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs' studio. The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life."

After the latest lawsuit, Diddy released a statement. He denied the allegations and claimed his accusers are looking for a "quick payday." "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he wrote on X. "I will fight for my name, my family, and my truth."

