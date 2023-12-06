'That’s a Leader': 'Fox & Friends' Co-hosts Defend Donald Trump After Ex-president's Controversial Dictator Remarks
Several Fox News stars defended Donald Trump this week after the ex-president suggested that he would act as a dictator on “day one” of his second term, RadarOnline.com can report.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump came under fire on Tuesday night for a series of concerning remarks he made during a 2024 campaign town hall event in Iowa.
“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, that you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Fox News star Sean Hannity asked Trump during the network’s town hall event.
But rather than agree that he would not “abuse power as retribution” against his enemies, the embattled ex-president said he would “only” do so on “day one” of his possible second term as president.
“Except for day one,” Trump responded. “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”
While many critics condemned the 45th president’s pledge, the co-hosts of Fox’s Fox & Friends celebrated Trump’s response and argued that Trump is “incredible” and a “leader.”
“It’s incredible what he does!” Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones said on Wednesday as the Fox panel discussed Trump’s dictator remarks.
“This is why the other candidates have found it tough to get any type of air,” Jones continued. “He gives you the headline, then, after that, he goes this is what I’m really going do.”
“That’s his way of controlling the media and then saying what he really wants to say,” the co-host added.
Fellow Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt also chimed in and argued that Trump’s controversial remarks were not signs of a “dictatorship.” She instead argued that Trump’s remarks were the sign of a “leader.”
“That is not a dictatorship!” Earhardt charged. “That’s not the definition of a dictator.”
“That’s a leader who’s trying to protect our country,” she argued.
As RadarOnline.com reported, other morning show hosts had a different opinion about Trump’s town hall remarks this week.
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough slammed the ex-president and the ex-president’s supporters after Trump’s performance in Iowa on Tuesday night.
The Morning Joe host argued that Trump’s remarks were “very bad for America” and exposed signs of a “sickness” taking place across the country.
“There’s a sickness, there is a sickness among, unfortunately, some of our fellow Americans regarding authoritarianism and totalitarianism,” Scarborough said on Wednesday morning.
“It’s very bad for America,” he continued. “And make no mistake of it, a large chunk of those people in that audience cheered when Donald Trump said, I’ll be a dictator on day one.”
“Well, they want that,” Scarborough concluded.
Trump’s town hall event on Tuesday night in Iowa was not the first time the embattled ex-president suggested he would seek “retribution” against his enemies if elected president once again next year.