'Fox and Friends' Co-host Lawrence Jones Fights GOP Rep. Mike Lawler Over 'Clown Show' House Speaker Vote: ‘Yell at Me All You Want!’

Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones and GOP House Rep. Mike Lawler fought back and forth this week over the congressional “clown show” taking place to name Jim Jordan House Speaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising incident to come after Jordan once again failed to garner enough Republican votes to become House Speaker on Wednesday, Lawler appeared on the Fox News program to discuss what Jones and his Fox and Friends co-hosts called a “carnival of idiots.”