'Fox and Friends' Co-host Lawrence Jones Fights GOP Rep. Mike Lawler Over 'Clown Show' House Speaker Vote: ‘Yell at Me All You Want!’
Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones and GOP House Rep. Mike Lawler fought back and forth this week over the congressional “clown show” taking place to name Jim Jordan House Speaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising incident to come after Jordan once again failed to garner enough Republican votes to become House Speaker on Wednesday, Lawler appeared on the Fox News program to discuss what Jones and his Fox and Friends co-hosts called a “carnival of idiots.”
But Jones and Lawler’s discourse took a turn for the worse after the New York GOP House Rep. blamed Matt Gaetz for the current House Speaker fiasco taking place in Congress.
“The Matt Gaetz thing is past us now,” Jones responded after Lawler blamed Gaetz for ousting Kevin McCarthy earlier this month. “We have a new nominee that’s on the floor. And the question is, why aren’t you voting for him?”
“Respectfully, it’s not past us. And that’s the challenge here,” Lawler fired back. “And what I’ve said to Jim Jordan from the very start is you have to get the right people in the room so that we can hash this out.”
“I’m asking about you though, congressman. Not the right people…you!” the Fox and Friends co-host shouted. "You are voting against [Jordan].”
Lawler went on to explain that Jordan currently does not have enough Republican votes to secure the House Speaker role, and that “nothing can get done” unless Jordan and his GOP colleagues “compromise within the conference.”
“With all due respect, you can yell at me all you want about it,” the New York congressman told Jones. “But with all due respect, if we don’t get everybody in the room to hash out the path forward, it doesn’t matter who the speaker is.”
“We can elect a new speaker, but we still need 218 votes on the floor to pass our appropriations bills to deal with aid to Israel, to deal with the crisis in Ukraine, to deal with our border,” Lawler continued. “If we can’t compromise within the conference – forget about the Democrats – we’re not going to be able to govern.”
“And that is the fundamental problem here,” he added. “I told Jim Jordan last week, get everybody in the room that needs to be there and fix it. That’s the only way forward.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Congress has been in chaos ever since former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed from the role on October 3 following a vote pushed by Matt Gaetz.
Although House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was set to succeed McCarthy, the Louisiana congressman dropped out of the race last week after he failed to garner enough Republican votes.
Ohio House Rep. Jim Jordan lost an initial House Speaker vote on Tuesday by 20 Republican votes.
He ultimately lost a second House Speaker vote held on Wednesday by 22 Republican votes.
A third vote for Jordan is reportedly scheduled to take place on Thursday, but House sources predicted that even more Republicans will vote against the Ohio congressman.
“We’ll keep talking to members, keep working on it,” Jordan told reporters on Wednesday after he once again failed to secure the House Speakership.