GOP Congressman's Wife Receives Anonymous Text Demanding Husband Vote for Jim Jordan for House Speaker: 'I Thought He Was a Team Player'
The wife of a GOP congressman received an anonymous text message this week demanding that her Republican House Rep. husband vote for Jim Jordan for House Speaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come hours after Jordan failed to secure the House Speakership during a first ballot held on Tuesday, Nebraska House Rep. Don Bacon’s wife revealed that she received numerous anonymous text messages and emails threatening her husband to vote for the Ohio congressman.
According to screenshots of the messages obtained by Politico, at least one anonymous person threatened the future of House Rep. Bacon’s political career if he did not concede and vote for Jordan to succeed ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“Why is your husband causing chaos by not supporting Jim Jordan?” the person wrote to Bacon’s wife. “I thought he was a team player.”
“Your husband will not hold any political office ever again,” they later added. “What a disappoint and failure he is.”
Bacon’s wife fired back at the anonymous person and said that her GOP House Rep. husband had “more courage” than them.
“Who is this,” she wrote. “Oh now you have nothing to say?”
“He has more courage than you,” Bacon’s wife added. “You won’t put your name to your statements.”
Meanwhile, another anonymous sender messaged Bacon’s wife to make her husband vote for Jordan for House Speaker.
“Talk to your husband tell him to step up and be a leader and help the Republican Party get a speaker there’s too much going on in the world for all this going on in the Republican Party you guys take five steps forward and then turn around take 20 steps backwards no wonder our party always ends up getting screwed over,” the second person wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Congress has been in chaos ever since House Speaker McCarthy was ousted from the role on October 3.
Although House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was set to succeed McCarthy, the Louisiana congressman dropped out of the race last week after he failed to garner enough Republican votes.
Congress then held a vote to name Jordan the next House Speaker on Tuesday, but Jordan was rejected after 20 Republicans – including Bacon – voted against him for the role.
Bacon voted for McCarthy instead of Jordan, while seven other GOP House members voted for Scalise instead of the Ohio congressman.
According to Politico, Jordan’s allies “pressured” Republican Congress members to vote for the House Speaker hopeful “or else.”
“Jordan’s vocal GOP defectors during today’s failed speaker vote said they felt pressure to back him by allies/district party bosses/conservatives influencers,” the outlet reported.
“And they saw it as a coordinated message,” the report continued, “Vote for Jordan or else.”