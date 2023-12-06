Teyana Taylor and Estranged Husband Iman Shumpert's Divorce Trial Date Scheduled
Teyana Taylor and her estranged husband Iman Shumpert will face off in court next year — unless they can hash out an agreement on child support and custody in the next couple of months.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over the exes' divorce scheduled a non-trial for March 13, 2024.
The order said the trial would last 3 days with "each side allotted half that time for presentation of both witnesses and argument."
In addition, the judge said the parties "minor children will be excluded from the courtroom during the trial even where ordered to be in the courthouse."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Taylor secretly filed for divorce from the ex-NBA star in January after 7 years of marriage.
In her petition, the singer/actress accused Shumpert of being jealous of her success despite him making tens of millions while playing in the league. She claimed he often caused fights and used manipulative tactics.
Taylor said she continued to stick by her man despite his DUI arrest and multiple cheating scandals. She said she "began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage" as Shumpert "became more and more angry."
The entertainer said she finally had enough and filed for divorce earlier this year. A couple of months later, the two asked the court to pause the divorce proceedings to allow them to enter into marriage counseling.
In September, the parties went back to court and revealed their attempt to save the marriage was unsuccessful.
Taylor demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters and child support in her petition. Shumpert filed his response to the case under seal.
Recently, the two attended mediation but were unable to hash out any sort of deal.
As we first reported, earlier this month, Shumpert was recently awarded temporary parenting time with his kids. The court said the basketball star would have 4-6 days out of the month. Taylor will continue to have the primary custody of the kids.
In her initial petition, Taylor claimed Shumpert “moved into one of the parties’ fully – renovated, turnkey homes, while leaving [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because [Iman] has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.”
At the moment, we're told the couple are cordial with each other despite no deal being reached as of yet.