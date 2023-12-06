Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Teyana Taylor
Exclusive

Teyana Taylor and Estranged Husband Iman Shumpert's Divorce Trial Date Scheduled

teyana taylor and iman shumpert reach divorce settlement pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 6 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Teyana Taylor and her estranged husband Iman Shumpert will face off in court next year — unless they can hash out an agreement on child support and custody in the next couple of months.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over the exes' divorce scheduled a non-trial for March 13, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
teyana taylor allows iman shumpert visitations daughters
Source: mega

The order said the trial would last 3 days with "each side allotted half that time for presentation of both witnesses and argument."

In addition, the judge said the parties "minor children will be excluded from the courtroom during the trial even where ordered to be in the courthouse."

Article continues below advertisement
teyana taylor allows iman shumpert visitations daughters
Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Taylor secretly filed for divorce from the ex-NBA star in January after 7 years of marriage.

In her petition, the singer/actress accused Shumpert of being jealous of her success despite him making tens of millions while playing in the league. She claimed he often caused fights and used manipulative tactics.

Article continues below advertisement
teyana taylor shut down judge seal divorce records iman shumpert custody battle support
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Teyana Taylor

Taylor said she continued to stick by her man despite his DUI arrest and multiple cheating scandals. She said she "began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage" as Shumpert "became more and more angry."

The entertainer said she finally had enough and filed for divorce earlier this year. A couple of months later, the two asked the court to pause the divorce proceedings to allow them to enter into marriage counseling.

Article continues below advertisement

In September, the parties went back to court and revealed their attempt to save the marriage was unsuccessful.

Taylor demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters and child support in her petition. Shumpert filed his response to the case under seal.

teyana taylor shut down judge seal divorce records iman shumpert custody battle support
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Recently, the two attended mediation but were unable to hash out any sort of deal.

As we first reported, earlier this month, Shumpert was recently awarded temporary parenting time with his kids. The court said the basketball star would have 4-6 days out of the month. Taylor will continue to have the primary custody of the kids.

In her initial petition, Taylor claimed Shumpert “moved into one of the parties’ fully – renovated, turnkey homes, while leaving [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because [Iman] has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.”

At the moment, we're told the couple are cordial with each other despite no deal being reached as of yet.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.