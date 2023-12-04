Teyana Taylor’s Estranged Husband Iman Shumpert Awarded Temporary Parenting Time With Their Daughters as Divorce War Rages On

Teyana Taylor and her ex-Iman Shumpert are still fighting it out in divorce court, but the ex-NBA star was awarded temporary parenting time with his daughters until a custody decision is reached.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held as part of Teyana and Iman’s divorce. Iman’s lawyer raised the issue of their client having set custody time with their kids, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.