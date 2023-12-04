Teyana Taylor’s Estranged Husband Iman Shumpert Awarded Temporary Parenting Time With Their Daughters as Divorce War Rages On
Teyana Taylor and her ex-Iman Shumpert are still fighting it out in divorce court, but the ex-NBA star was awarded temporary parenting time with his daughters until a custody decision is reached.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held as part of Teyana and Iman’s divorce. Iman’s lawyer raised the issue of their client having set custody time with their kids, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.
After Iman’s lawyer made his argument, the court granted Iman parenting time 2-3 weekends per month. He was ordered to pick up his kids at Teyana’s home and drop them back off after his time is over.
Per the deal, Teyana will have the children on Christmas. The temporary deal will remain in place until the judge determines who is awarded custody.
As we previously reported, Teyana demanded primary custody of their kids and child support. The entertainer secretly filed for divorce in January after 7 years of marriage.
Teyana said, "she has been the primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children since their births and that it would be in the best interests of” their children to live with her.
She claimed her daughters often "appear to be disheveled" and "are not fed properly” while in Shumpert’s care.
In her petition, Teyana claimed her ex was an incredibly jealous partner who constantly manipulated her despite her loyalty to him.
The singer said she stood by his side despite his alleged outbursts, multiple cheating scandals, and a DUI arrest.
In addition, Teyana said that Iman had “moved into one of the parties’ fully – renovated, turnkey homes, while leaving [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because [Iman] has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.”
“The parties had an agreement for [Teyana] to pay for a majority of the renovations including the bedrooms and five (5) bathrooms, which have been paid for and completed. [Iman] had only two (2) areas of the home to renovate, neither of which is paid for or complete,” her lawyer claimed.
“In fact, [Iman’s] contractors recently informed [Teyana] that [Iman] is not going to pay for the renovations to the home that [Iman] started three (3) years ago, which remain incomplete. [Iman’s] failure to complete the renovations he started further demonstrates the spitefulness of [Teyana] and the utter lack of concern for the safety of the parties’ two (2) minor children,” the attorney added.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Teyana and Iman recently attended mediation but were unable to hash out any sort of agreement.