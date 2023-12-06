'Very Bad for America': MSNBC Host Joe Scarborough Slams Donald Trump's Supporters for Celebrating His Shocking Dictator Pledge
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough went off on Donald Trump’s supporters this week after they celebrated the ex-president’s pledge to go after his enemies during a potential second term, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s shocking remarks were made on Tuesday night during a 2024 campaign event in Iowa.
According to the embattled ex-president, he would “abuse power as retribution against” his enemies on “day one” of his second term should he win next year’s White House election.
“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, that you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Fox News star Sean Hannity asked Trump during the network’s town hall event.
“Except for day one,” Trump replied as his supporters exploded in applause from the audience. “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”
“That’s not retribution,” Hannity noted before the town hall event cut to a commercial break.
Ex-President Trump quickly came under fire for his startling remarks, and Scarborough used his Morning Joe broadcast on Wednesday to slam both the former president and the former president’s supporters.
“There’s a sickness, there is a sickness among, unfortunately, some of our fellow Americans regarding authoritarianism and totalitarianism,” Scarborough charged.
“They want it,” the MSNBC host continued. “When he promised that he would be a dictator on day one, he got applause!”
Scarborough then compared Trump’s MAGA base to a “personality cult” and warned that the ex-president’s remarks in Iowa on Tuesday night were “very bad for America.”
- ‘Off the Rails’: Donald Trump Was ‘Out of His Mind’ During Unhinged Speech Trashing Obama and Praising Hezbollah, Ex-Pal Says
- ‘It’s a Cult’: Donald Trump Supporters Trashed by Ex-President’s Old Pal Joe Scarborough
- ‘That is an Invitation’: Donald Trump Accused of Encouraging His Fans to ‘Assassinate’ Enemies Like Mitch McConnell and General Milley
“It’s very bad for America,” the Morning Joe host said. “And make no mistake of it, a large chunk of those people in that audience cheered when Donald Trump said, I’ll be a dictator on day one.”
“Well, they want that,” Scarborough concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Fox News town hall event in Iowa on Tuesday was not the first time Trump indicated that he would go after his enemies should he win next year’s presidential election.
Trump made similar remarks on Veterans Day last month when he referred to his enemies as “vermin” and promised to “root them out” come November 2024.
“In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country,” the ex-president wrote.
Trump also claimed that the real “threat” against the United States is the “threat from within” by “radical left lunatics.”
“The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within,” he charged. “Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Many critics compared Trump’s “vermin” remarks, and his pledge to target his enemies if elected to a second term next year, to Adolf Hitler.