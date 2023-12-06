Your tip
‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s 84-Year-Old Husband's Health Declining in Dementia Battle, Dealing With ‘Memory Deficits’ at Assisted Living Facility

Source: mega;bravo
Dec. 6 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi’s health has declined in the past several months, according to his lawyers who claim the disgraced lawyer is not competent to stand trial.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers representing Girardi revealed the details of his health as they fight prosecutors.

Source: Bravo

Earlier this year, Girardi was indicted for alleged wire fraud. In court documents, he was accused of embezzling $15 million from clients between 2010 to 2020.

In 2021, Girardi’s brother Robert obtained a conservatorship over the disbarred lawyer. Robert claimed a doctor had diagnosed Girardi with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Source: BRAVO

Around the same time, the once-respected attorney and his firm were forced into bankruptcy by creditors. Jayne was sued for the return of $25 million the firm spent on her bills as part of the bankruptcy. The reality star denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She said she did not know her husband’s business dealings.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in 2020 as his legal problems started to mount.

Source: MEGA
Erika Jayne

Girardi was moved into a LA senior living facility in 2021. He was moved to a facility in Orange County in 2022.

In the recent motion filed by Girardi’s lawyer, they said employees at the senior living facility informed them Girardi has been updated to Care Level 2.

They said he now “requires supervision” because although he’s “able to maintain façade of being oriented, memory deficits are seen over time.”

The lawyers said Girardi now “requires stand-by assistance for all showering/bathing needs.”

Source: MEGA
The report from Girardi’s senior living facility said he needed reminders to change clothes but has the ability to walk around the facility.

Girardi has not fallen in the past year, according to the filing. “Resident prefers to be alone choosing not to socialize during meals and returning to apartment during activities. Minimal staff time is required to change this pattern,” it read.

In response, the government demanded Girardi be found competent. They argued the experts they hired to examine the disgraced lawyer both determined he could handle a trial.

