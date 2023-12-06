Joe Biden Accused of Using 'Shadow Email Account' to Correspond With Son Hunter's Rosemont Seneca Business Partner: Report
President Joe Biden allegedly used a “shadow email account” to exchange hundreds of emails with Hunter Biden’s business partner over the course of a ten-year period, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as House Republicans prepare to formalize their impeachment inquiry into Biden next week, the House Ways and Means Committee released an 11-page log of alleged email exchanges between President Biden and Eric Schwerin.
Schwerin served as Hunter Biden’s business partner at the pair’s now-defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners firm.
According to the emails released by the Republican-led House committee on Tuesday, President Biden used the alleged “shadow email account” to correspond with Schwerin between 2010 and 2019.
IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler reportedly provided the House committee with the 11-page email log.
The two whistleblowers claimed that Biden used at least three different pseudonyms – including “robinware456,” “JRBware” and “RobertLPeters” – to email Hunter, other Biden family members, White House officials, and Schwerin.
Of the 327 emails released by the House Ways and Means Committee this week, 54 were allegedly between Biden and Schwerin. 38 additional emails were found to be between the White House and Biden’s alleged “shadow account.”
Meanwhile, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith claimed that “several” of the alleged emails between Biden and Schwerin were exchanged during trips the then-vice president took to Ukraine.
Hunter reportedly sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, during the majority of Biden and Schwerin’s email conversations.
“Vice President Biden appears to have treated Air Force 2 like a corporate jet, traveling to Ukraine and Mexico, to advance Hunter Biden’s business interests,” Smith said as the 11-page email log was released on Tuesday.
- Hunter Biden Email About Ukraine Suggests First Son Was Privy to Dad Joe's Classified Documents
- Bombshell Emails Connecting Hunter Biden To Ukrainian Energy Company Set To Be EXPOSED Early Next Year
- 61% of Americans Believe President Biden Was Involved in Son Hunter's Shady Business Dealings While VP, New Poll Shows
“Evidence from today’s documents show right around the time of international trips like those to Ukraine, Joe Biden was emailing his son and his son’s business partner from private email accounts using aliases while Vice President,” the committee chairman added.
It should be noted that while the Republican-led House committee obtained evidence of more than 300 email exchanges, the panel did not obtain the contents of those emails.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Nonetheless, Smith and other House Republicans claimed that the emails prove that then-Vice President Biden gave Hunter and Schwerin an “incredible level of access” to the White House between 2009 and 2017.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that President Biden allegedly used a “shadow email account” to secretly correspond with Hunter’s business partner came one day after it was revealed the president allegedly received three $1,380 payments from his son’s law firm in 2018.
The three payments totaled more than $4,000, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer claimed that the three payments totaling $4,140 from 2018 are evidence of the Biden family’s “blatant corruption.”
“President Biden and his family must be held accountable for this blatant corruption,” Comer said on Monday.