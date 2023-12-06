Keke Palmer's Ex-BF's Brother Faces Off With 'Insecure' Co-Star DomiNque Perry in Court After Shocking Choking Allegations

The brother of Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was ordered to communicate with his Insecure costar DomiNque Perry – only days after she accused him of getting physical with her in front of their child. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held as part of Sarunas Jackson and DomiNque's custody battle over their 5-year-old daughter Zen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @DOMINQUEP/INSTAGRAM

Sarunas and DomiNque faced off at the court hearing and both testified about the situation. The court did not decide on whether California is the proper venue for Sarunas' petition seeking to joint physical custody of Zen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @RONEJAE/INSTAGRAM

The court set a hearing for later this month where the judge will decide whether the case should have been brought in Texas — where DomiNque claimed she lives. Until the next hearing, the judge ordered Sarunas and DomiNque to "communicate directly with each other, through Talking Parents in any matters concerning the minor child." The order said, "The parties shall sign-up within the next 24 hours."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @DOMINQUEP/INSTAGRAM

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, Sarunas filed a petition asking the court to award him joint legal and physical custody. DomiNque opposed his request claiming Zen had lived with her primarily. She said she had plans to raise their daughter in Texas which is where she lives. The actress said she should be allowed to move to Texas and have primary custody of Zen.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Sarunas accused the actress of falsely portraying him as a deadbeat dad. He said, “[DomiNque] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father. Her negative communications with others, including to peers in our industry, regarding her opinions of me have made me fear for repercussions in my career.”

Days later, DomiNque filed a bombshell declaration that accused the father of her child of choking her during an argument. “I experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family,” she wrote in her court filing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/@KEKE

The actress then detailed an alleged March 2020 incident. She said they got into a verbal fight about another person in the industry. She claimed, “Sarunas got heated in the conversation and began to repeatedly call me stupid, I then said to him, “you talk to your mother like that not me” at that point he became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me.” The actress said she was “in such shock and disbelief.”

Article continues below advertisement

DomiNque said Sarunas let her neck go after their daughter walked into the room. “He was so angry that he had blood coming from his mouth where he bit his tongue," she wrote in her declaration. “The choking on his behalf is the norm. He is violent with women. Afterwards there were several other times that he came to my apartment and would get angered for no serious reason and would start yelling at me,” she wrote. “On one occasion I told him that if he didn’t stop raising his voice in my apartment he would need to lead or I would call the police, he responded by saying 'and then what?' Since this incident I’ve always tried to just get alone and keep the peace. I’ve been traumatized by these experiences and so much more.”

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage of an alleged November 7 altercation between KeKe and Darius.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarunas has yet to respond to the choking allegations.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Darius was hit with a restraining order by Keke over alleged abuse. A judge ordered him to stay 100 yards away from Keke and their son Leo until a court hearing. In addition, RadarOnline.com broke the story, that Darius and Sarunas' parents were involved in their own domestic disputes that led to the actor's mom being arrested multiple times.