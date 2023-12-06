'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Star Shangela Denies Sexually Assaulting PA on HBO Show, Demands Accuser Pay Her Legal Bills
Shangela demanded the lawsuit accusing her of sexually assaulting a production assistant from the HBO show We’re Here be thrown out of court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the RuPaul's Drag Race star denied all allegations in the lawsuit brought by Daniel McGarrigle.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, McGarrigle sued Shangela [birth name: Darius Pierce] and Buckingham Television, Inc., the producers behind the HBO show.
McGarrigle claimed Shangela attacked him at a wrap party for the show in February 2020. He claimed the drag queen had five shots and two mixed drinks before she asked him to come to her hotel room.
The PA claimed Shangela told him she had to pack for an early flight. He said he agreed and went to the room.
While inside, he claimed Shangela asked him to spend the night. He said he fell asleep with his clothes on but woke up to Shangela sexually assaulting him.
McGarrigle claimed he told Shangela to “stop” but she refused.
“[McGarrigle] was disoriented from the high he was experiencing from the poppers and the fear that overcame him during the sexual assault,” his lawsuit read. “[Shangela] overpowered McGarrigle and was able to hold him down.”
McGarrigle claimed he never reported the incident to the producers because he feared he’d be fired.
He said he tried to remain friends with Shangela but had to resign in 2021. The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.
Following the lawsuit being filed, Shangela spoke out calling the lawsuit “meritless” and that it perpetuated “damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community.”
“I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations,” Shangela said.
Now, Shangela filed her official responded to the suit in court.
She argued, “[McGarrigle] waived the right to pursue his claims by reason of his own actions and course of conduct.”
In addition, the drag queen also said certain claims brought by McGarrigle were filed past the statute of limitations.
Shangela asked the court to dismiss all claims and for McGarrigle to pay her legal fees.
A rep for HBO spoke out after the lawsuit broke. “Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation [when the incident was reported to them in July 2021,” a rep for HBO said. “The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations.”