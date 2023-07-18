‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shangela Sexual Assault Lawsuit: ‘We’re Here’ Producers Demand PA's Claims Be Tossed
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela has denied the allegations of sexually assaulted brought by a former HBO production assistant —and now the producers behind her show We’re Here are fighting back in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Buckingham Television, Inc, the producers behind Shangela’s HBO show We’re Here, are demanding Daniel McGarrigle’s lawsuit be dismissed.
Earlier this year, McGarrigle sued Shangela [real name: Darius Jeremy Pierce] claiming the entertainer attacked him after a wrap party for their show in February 2020.
McGarrigle claimed the star had him drink five shots and two mixed drinks before asking him over to his hotel room. In court documents, he claimed Shangela told him she had to pack for a flight in the morning.
While inside the room, McGarrigle claimed Shangela asked him to spend the night. The PA claimed he fell asleep with his clothes on but woke up being raped.
McGarrigle claimed he told Shangela to “stop” but she refused.
“[McGarrigle] was disoriented from the high he was experiencing from the poppers and the fear that overcame him during the sexual assault,” the lawsuit said. “Pierce overpowered McGarrigle and was able to hold him down.”
McGarrigle said he didn’t report the incident immediately because he feared losing his job. He tried to remain friendly with Shangela but resigned in 2021.
Shangela has denied the accusations. She said the claims are “meritless” and “perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community.”
“I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations,” Shangela told Page Six.
“Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation [when the incident was reported to them in July 2021,” a rep for HBO said. “The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations.”
Now, in newly filed documents, Buckingham Television denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
The company argued McGarrigle had “failed to pursue available remedies and/or bring issues or concerns to Defendant’s attention in a timely manner pursuant to Defendant’s complaint process, and otherwise failed to exhaust or pursue available preventive or corrective internal company opportunities or remedies to avoid or minimize the damages about which he complains.”
Further, it said it was not responsible for any act by a third party. Shangela has yet to respond in court.