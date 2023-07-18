“Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation [when the incident was reported to them in July 2021,” a rep for HBO said. “The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations.”

Now, in newly filed documents, Buckingham Television denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The company argued McGarrigle had “failed to pursue available remedies and/or bring issues or concerns to Defendant’s attention in a timely manner pursuant to Defendant’s complaint process, and otherwise failed to exhaust or pursue available preventive or corrective internal company opportunities or remedies to avoid or minimize the damages about which he complains.”

Further, it said it was not responsible for any act by a third party. Shangela has yet to respond in court.