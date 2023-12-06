Brandi Mallory Autopsy: 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star, 40, Died From ‘Complications of Obesity'
Extreme Weight Loss contestant Brandi Mallory’s cause of death has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Mallory, 40, was found dead inside her car on November 9 outside Atlanta, Georgia, the Fulton County Medical Examiner released the reality TV star’s autopsy report on Tuesday.
According to the autopsy report, Mallory passed away due to “complications of obesity.”
The report also listed the 40-year-old Extreme Weight Loss contestant’s cause of death as “natural.”
The medical examiner found "no evidence of significant recent injury” and determined that there was no sign of foul play prior to Mallory’s passing.
While trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol were found in the Extreme Weight Loss star’s system, the medical examiner determined that they did not contribute to Mallory’s death.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mallory was found dead inside her car outside a Chipotle in Stone Mountain, Georgia on the morning of November 9.
The Atlanta Police Department reported last month that Mallory was last seen on November 8 in surveillance footage as she parked outside a local Chipotle at approximately 5:53 PM.
Although she entered the restaurant and was then seen returning to her vehicle with her food, the surveillance footage showed that she never left the parking lot.
Mallory’s body was found hours later when the owner of a nearby deli noticed Mallory’s vehicle on the morning of November 9. He called 911 and reported that a woman was inside the car and that she "did not look alert, conscious or breathing."
A memorial service was held for the popular Extreme Weight Loss contestant in Stone Mountain on November 20. The deceased’s family and friends gathered to pay their last respects to the beloved reality TV star.
"You have given us all 40 years of fabulous through fit, fun, laughter, and your captivating personality," one friend wrote on Facebook shortly after Mallory’s heartbreaking passing.
"Baby girl you were beyond loved and your lines sisters showed up and showed out we love you Brandi,” the friend added. “But God loves you best!"
Mallory became an Extreme Weight Loss fan favorite when she competed on Season 4 of the ABC reality show in 2014.
She continued to make appearances on the show as recently as 2018.
Chris Powell, a former Extreme Weight Loss host and trainer, broke his silence on Mallory’s passing last month.
“That girl could dance,” Powell said. And she always brought that energy with everything that we were doing.”
“She really owned the body positivity movement,” he continued. “It was great because she was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and she would just fully express herself, you could feel how free she was.”
“I just loved it because she became a symbol for that for so many people.”