Kenny G’s Ex-Wife Denies Harassing Musician With Demand For His Emails With Jeff Bezos in Battle Over Malibu Mansion
Kenny G’s ex-wife asked a judge to step in and force the musician to turn over private communications he exchanged with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lyndie Benson, who was married to Kenny from 1992 to 2013, demanded the musician turn over a series of documents as part of their divorce war.
Earlier this year, Lyndie accused Kenny of violating their divorce settlement by failing to list a Malibu property on the market. Per the settlement, Lyndie will be paid 25% of any proceeds over $40 million.
In her court filing, Lyndie claimed she learned Kenny had leased the home to Jeff and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez. She believed her ex-husband was paid $600k per month by the billionaire.
Jeff and Lauren lived in the home from April 2022 to October 2023.
Kenny denied he has any obligation to sell the home. He said the divorce settlement was crystal clear.
Kenny said the settlement said Lyndie would be paid a cut IF the home was sold. He said there was no deadline for him to sell off the home.
Recently, Kenny claimed Lyndie demanded copies of the lease signed by Jeff and any emails the two parties exchanged. The musician argued his ex-wife had no right to see the documents.
“To make it even more clear, the following are Kenny’s legitimate privacy concerns: Kenny has a right to privacy with respect to his communication with third parties, with respect to his trust documents or trust documents holding his assets, and he has a right to privacy with respect to his finances which include how he maintains his assets,” his lawyer wrote.
He asked the court to rule that the divorce settlement did not have a deadline for the home sale. In addition, he asked that Lyndie be sanctioned to the tune of $13k for her alleged misuse of the discovery process.
Now, in her newly filed response, Lyndie said Kenny read the divorce settlement wrong. Her lawyer said while the agreement did not provide a date for the home to be sold, “It strains credulity to suggest [Lyndie] would grant [Kenny] sole and absolute discretion to determine the fate of the former couples' largest and most valuable piece of community property.”
She said Kenny was obligated to sell the home within a “reasonable time.”
Lyndie asked that she be allowed to see the emails and lease. She also asked that Kenny be ordered to pay $4k in sanctions.
A judge has yet to rule.