Kenny G Asks Judge to Sanction His Ex-Wife After She Demands Copies of His Private Emails With Jeff Bezos

Kenny G demanded his ex-wife Lyndie be ordered to cough up a 5-figure sum as part of their nasty divorce war. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary musician accused his ex of attempting to obtain his financial records and private emails with Jeff Bezos.

Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Lyndie dragged Kenny back to court accusing him of breaching their divorce settlement. Kenny and Lyndie were married from 1992 to 2013.

Per their divorce settlement, Lyndie claimed Kenny was awarded a Malibu mansion they lived in during their marriage. She said he was required to list the pad and pay her 25% of any proceeds from the sale that exceeded $40 million. Lyndie accused Kenny of refusing to put the home on the market. Instead, she claimed he rented the property to the Amazon billionaire for $600k per month.

Source: MEGA

Jeff and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez had been living in the home while a home they purchased was renovated. The couple were scheduled to move out of Kenny’s pad in October 2023. In response, Kenny argued he had no obligation to list the home. He said the divorce settlement simply stated IF the home was sold, Lyndie would be paid a cut of the sale if it exceeded $40 million.

Kenny said his ex has no right to see his emails with Jeff about the lease or take depositions of his associates. “To make it even more clear, the following are Kenny’s legitimate privacy concerns: Kenny has a right to privacy with respect to his communication with third parties, with respect to his trust documents or trust documents holding his assets, and he has a right to privacy with respect to his finances which include how he maintains his assets,” his lawyer wrote.

Source: MEGA

Kenny accused Lyndie of misusing the discovery process. As a result, he demanded she be ordered to pay him $13k for her actions.

Source: MEGA Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

“Lyndie intentionally continues to ignore that this primary issue needs to be resolved before (and only if the Court finds there is such obligation) Lyndie can pursue discovery on the lease of Grayfox, any efforts to sell Grayfox, maintenance of Grayfox and any communication between Kenny and third parties on same,” his lawyer wrote. “Once the Court finds there is no obligation in the Further Judgment that Kenny sell the Grayfox Property, all of the discovery at issue shall be moot.” A judge has yet to rule.