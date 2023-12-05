WATCH: Emotional Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence on Mysterious Health Scare in First Public Appearance Since Shocking Incident
Actor Jamie Foxx broke his silence on the mysterious medical emergency he suffered earlier this year for the first time publicly this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April for a mysterious “medical complication,” the Django Unchained actor made his first public appearance since the startling incident on Monday night in Los Angeles.
Foxx made a surprise appearance at the Critics’ Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements in Century City, and he received the Vanguard Award for his latest role in The Burial.
The Burial actor spoke about his mysterious April “medical complication” during his acceptance speech.
“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” the actor acknowledged.
“I cherish every single minute now – it’s different,” Foxx continued. “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over…when you see the tunnel.”
“I saw the tunnel,” he added, “I didn’t see the light.”
While Foxx did not address the nature of his mysterious illness during his acceptance speech on Monday night, he did reveal that he could not “actually walk” six months ago due to his shocking condition.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actor’s daughter – Corrine Foxx – first revealed that the Day Shift star suffered a “medical complication” on April 11.
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she announced at the time. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”
“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” Foxx’s daughter added earlier this year. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”
Foxx later broke his silence on his mysterious “medical complication” in July.
“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he wrote on Instagram over the summer. “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to what updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man.”
“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he said.
Sources close to the 55-year-old actor recently suggested that Foxx is still struggling eight months after his mysterious health scare – especially after he secretly dropped out of his role as host on the popular Fox game show We Are Family last month.
"Jamie pulling out of another project has friends worried that he hasn't recuperated as well as everyone thinks," one insider said in November. "He's struggling, but Jamie has been very private about what happened and his recovery."