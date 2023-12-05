Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > DaBaby
Exclusive

Brother DaBaby’s Ex-GF DaniLeigh Hires Private Investigator to Track Rapper Down to Serve Him Assault Lawsuit

dababy dannileigh pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 5 2023, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

DaBaby’s ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s brother’s lawsuit over an alleged assault has been at a standstill because he can’t find the rapper.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Bills explained he has been unable to “locate and serve [DaBaby].”

Article continues below advertisement
dababy mega
Source: mega

He said he has hired an investigator to “attempt and locate [DaBaby].” He asked that if the investigator cannot find DaBaby if he can serve him by placing an advertisement in the local paper.

A judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in February 2022, DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s brother got into a physical altercation at a bowling alley.

Article continues below advertisement

A video of the event appeared to show DaBaby throwing the first punch. The two ended up throwing punches while on the slippery lanes.

TMZ reported that law enforcement launched an investigation into DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon. Police believed DaBaby kicked Brandon in the head while he was on the ground.

dababy assault victim victory trial date
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Publicly, DaBaby claimed his actions were done in self-defense.

As we previously reported, the criminal case hit a roadblock after Brandon refused to cooperate with investigators. A source told TMZ that DaniLeigh’s brother was not “working with” authorities.

A couple of days after the fight, Brandon filed a civil lawsuit against DaBaby over the alleged assault. In his filing, Brandon claimed DaBaby attacked him at the bowling alley.

MORE ON:
DaBaby

In his suit, Brandon claimed DaBaby’s actions caused him physical and psychological damage, medical bills, and caused him to sustain disability,

His lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.

Article continues below advertisement
dababy assault victim victory trial date
Source: MEGA

The fight came months after DaBaby and DaniLeigh broke up. In November 2021, DaniLeigh was charged with assaulting the rapper after an argument broke out between the two.

Earlier this month, DaBaby spoke out about the fallout from his homophobic remarks made at Rolling Loud in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper claimed he lost $200 million after he lost gigs and brand deals. He said the situation was a “blessing in disguise.”

“I wish I told Rolling Loud I missed my flight. I’ll send the money back, I missed my flight,” DaBaby told Shannon Sharpe.

danileigh mugshot mega
Source: mega

“Where would I be mentally and spiritually if I wasn’t forced to sit my a-- down and self-reflect? I still didn’t even sit down when it first happened, I was still fighting it and fighting it and fighting it. ‘H--- nah, that ain’t what it is. That ain’t what it is,'” DaBaby said about the aftermath.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.