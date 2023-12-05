Brother DaBaby’s Ex-GF DaniLeigh Hires Private Investigator to Track Rapper Down to Serve Him Assault Lawsuit

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Bills explained he has been unable to “locate and serve [DaBaby].”

He said he has hired an investigator to “attempt and locate [DaBaby].” He asked that if the investigator cannot find DaBaby if he can serve him by placing an advertisement in the local paper.

A judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in February 2022, DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s brother got into a physical altercation at a bowling alley.