Anchor Brian Williams Plotting TV Comeback, Hoping for CNN Gig Years After Leaving MSNBC: Report

The television personality reflected on his time spent covering some of the biggest breaking news stories while embracing the next phase in his professional career.

"I was on the air for the launch of MSNBC," Williams' statement read. "My return years later was my choice, as was launching The 11th Hour that I'm as proud of as the decade I spent anchoring Nightly News … The 11th Hour will remain in good hands, produced by the best team in cable news."

"This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," he continued. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere. For the next few months, I'll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen. I will reflect on the kindness people have shown me, and I will pay it forward."