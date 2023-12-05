Anchor Brian Williams Plotting TV Comeback, Hoping for CNN Gig Years After Leaving MSNBC: Report
Journalist Brian Williams has plans to relaunch his career after enlisting the representation of Creative Artists Agency earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders close to the newsman claim that he is hoping to secure a handsome payday by joining the ranks of CNN, according to a sensational report.
"He knows he can lend a level of gravitas to a struggling CNN and relishes the idea of returning the network to its former glory," claimed one well-placed tipster, per the National Enquirer. "Brian thinks he's the man to get the job done."
Williams found himself at the center of controversy in 2015 while serving as anchor of NBC Nightly News after it had been revealed he exaggerated about events he covered as a reporter, including his war zone experiences in Iraq, which plummeted his credibility.
Network brass reassigned him as the breaking news anchor for MSNBC after the ordeal.
The famed anchor strived to rehabilitate his public image following his suspension, announcing in late 2021 that he would be leaving the network after nearly three decades.
"Following much reflection, and after 28 years with the company, I have decided to leave NBC upon the completion of my current contract in December," he wrote in a note to staff.
The television personality reflected on his time spent covering some of the biggest breaking news stories while embracing the next phase in his professional career.
"I was on the air for the launch of MSNBC," Williams' statement read. "My return years later was my choice, as was launching The 11th Hour that I'm as proud of as the decade I spent anchoring Nightly News … The 11th Hour will remain in good hands, produced by the best team in cable news."
"This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," he continued. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere. For the next few months, I'll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen. I will reflect on the kindness people have shown me, and I will pay it forward."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Williams was asking for $30 million to renew his contract at MSNBC.
Now, he has his eyes set on CNN, according to sources who said the network's new CEO, Mark Thompson, will still have to pay top dollar to land Williams.
"Brian's image has been largely rehabilitated over the last few years thanks to his stellar six-year run at MSNBC," said a tipster. "He's actually in demand — so much so that he has his pick of the litter."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Williams for comment.