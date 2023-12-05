Jeezy Claims Ex Jeannie Mai Wasn't Blindsided by Divorce, Warning Signs Were There: Sources

Jeannie Mai knew divorce was on the horizon with Jeezy and wasn't blindsided as she portrayed to Jennifer Hudson, according to sources, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Real host, 44, slammed her ex on Hudson's talk show Monday, claiming she found out he filed to end their marriage like the rest of the world.

But insiders close to the soon-to-be former couple said that's not exactly true — at least, that's what they're allegedly hearing from Jeezy.