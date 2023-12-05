Jeezy Claims Ex Jeannie Mai Wasn't Blindsided by Divorce, Warning Signs Were There: Sources
Jeannie Mai knew divorce was on the horizon with Jeezy and wasn't blindsided as she portrayed to Jennifer Hudson, according to sources, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Real host, 44, slammed her ex on Hudson's talk show Monday, claiming she found out he filed to end their marriage like the rest of the world.
But insiders close to the soon-to-be former couple said that's not exactly true — at least, that's what they're allegedly hearing from Jeezy.
Sources connected to Mai and Jeezy allege she was not blindsided by his divorce filing, telling TMZ Hip Hop there were signs the marriage was crumbling.
The pair — who share one child, daughter Monaco, 1 — were allegedly hopping between several marriage therapists before Jeezy decided their romance was "irretrievably broken.”
The insiders claim that Jeannie knew divorce was near, claiming that telling anyone different is disingenuous.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jeezy filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage.
Mai put on a brave face during her The Jennifer Hudson Show appearance when she alleged she was ambushed by her ex's filing.
“Even though this year, I met the most broken version of me. I also met the strongest version of me," she said during the show.
Mai also alleged she learned about her divorce “at the same as the rest of the world.”
“When I found out … that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,” she claimed. The television host said her main focus is their daughter, whom she called “everything."
“So today, it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl,” Mai explained.
“She’s just my whole world,” she stated. “ ... reliving my life and reparenting myself through this little girl has been the greatest gift of my life.”
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Mai filed legal documents accusing Jeezy of being unfaithful in their marriage. She is demanding a "significant financial penalty" and primary custody of their daughter.
A rep for Jeezy denied her cheating accusations, stating, “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins behalf are 100% false and he has no further statements at this time.”