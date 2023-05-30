DaBaby's Ex DaniLeigh Charged With Three Felonies After DUI Hit-and-run Arrest in Miami Beach
DaBaby’s ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh was arrested in Florida this week after allegedly being behind the wheel during a DUI hit-and-run, RadarOnline.com has learned.
DaniLeigh’s arrest reportedly took place at approximately 8:15 AM Tuesday morning in Miami Beach after the 28-year-old singer-turned-influencer allegedly hit a person driving a moped.
According to arrest records from the incident, DaBaby’s ex and baby mama was booked on three felony charges that included leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and injuring a person while driving under the influence.
She was taken into custody and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center near Miami International Airport after allegedly trying to flee the scene of the crash.
Responding officers reported that at least one witness saw a driver – suspected to be DaniLeigh – “traveling at a high rate of speed” and “weaving in and out of traffic” while behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz G550.
The witness also claimed the driver struck a person on a moped but “continued traveling” and “did not stop.” The moped was reportedly lodged in the front of the Mercedes-Benz for at least one block.
After police pulled the vehicle over, they reportedly observed a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from the hit-and-run suspect.
The driver also reportedly displayed “sluggish” motor skills at the time of the traffic stop, while an unidentified person in the passenger seat was also allegedly “heavily intoxicated.”
DaniLeigh later failed at least two field sobriety tests, with one showing an alcohol level of 0.145 and a second showing an alcohol level of 0.148 – nearly two times the legal limit.
An inventory of DaniLeigh’s vehicle also allegedly included an "open and emptied" bottle of tequila.
Meanwhile, the victim driving the moped at the time of the alleged DUI hit-and-run reportedly sustained a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DaniLeigh’s arrest on Tuesday came nearly two years after the 28-year-old singer was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault related to two incidents in November 2021.
DaBaby reportedly called the police and claimed DaniLeigh assaulted him, and she was ultimately arrested and charged on November 15.
“It's so unfair this situation because this whole time I've been nothing but straight with this man and tried, tried, tried,” DaniLeigh reportedly told police at the time after claiming DaBaby was trying to kick her and the couple’s then-3-month-old daughter out of their home. “Nothing but genuine pure love for this man from the jump.”