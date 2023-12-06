Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden 'Doesn't Know He's Alive' in Latest Attack Against 81-year-old President's Cognitive Abilities
Donald Trump once again attacked Joe Biden’s alleged “cognitive decline” this week and claimed that the current president “doesn’t know he’s alive,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest charge to come as Trump and Biden prepare to face off in next year’s presidential election, the 45th president attacked the current commander-in-chief’s cognitive abilities during a town hall event in Iowa on Tuesday night.
According to the embattled ex-president, Biden, 81, was always “dumb.”
Trump also shared an alleged anecdote where the late Senator Ted Kennedy called Biden the “dumbest” person in the Senate.
“I did him a big favor one time,” Trump said of Senator Kennedy, who passed away in 2009. “And somehow, he liked me, and I liked him even though we were opposite in many ways, politically, certainly.”
“And I said to him, ‘Who’s the smartest guy in the Senate?’ He gave me a name. I don’t want to tell you because I really don’t like the guy at all,” the former president continued. “He’s still around.”
“I said, ‘Who’s the dumbest? He said, ‘Probably Joe.’ I said, ‘Who’s Joe?’ ‘Joe Biden,’” Trump claimed.
Trump then used Tuesday night’s town hall event in Iowa to argue that President Biden does not deserve to oversee the country’s nuclear codes due to the 81-year-old leader’s “cognitive decline.”
According to Trump, Biden “can’t put two sentences together” and “doesn’t know he’s alive.”
“Nuclear weapons are the biggest problem we have,” the former president told the Iowa crowd. “And we have a man that can’t put two sentences together. We have a man that doesn’t know he’s alive.”
“And he’s backed up by the media,” Trump continued. “The biggest problem we have is the media. The media’s fake. I came up with the term a long time ago and they won’t talk about it.”
“If I did some of the things that he did, they would reinstitute the death penalty,” the embattled ex-president concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s remarks in Iowa on Tuesday night came shortly after the ex-president himself was accused of being “cognitively impaired.”
Trump, 77, caused concerns after he mixed up President Biden and former President Barack Obama’s names during several recent campaign rallies and interviews.
The 45th president later claimed that he mixed up Biden and Obama’s names on purpose and “sarcastically.” Trump also cited a recent cognitive test that he apparently “aced.”
“I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country,” Trump explained on Truth Social last month. “No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country.”
“Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it,” he continued. “Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House.”
Trump’s attacks aside, many Democratic voters have expressed concerns regarding President Biden’s age and mental acuity going into next year’s White House race.