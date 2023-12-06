Hunter Biden Raked in $4.9 Million From 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris Over 3-Year Period, IRS Whistleblower Claims
Hunter Biden received a jaw-dropping $4.9 million from Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris over the course of three years, according to an IRS whistleblower.
Joseph Ziegler, an agent who investigated the president's son for alleged tax evasion, said that Hunter was getting a substantial increase to the amounts he received in previous reports from his so-called "sugar brother" Morris after the duo first crossed paths at a December 2019 campaign fundraiser, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Ziegler shared the staggering number at a House Committee hearing on Tuesday, a large jump from prior findings which stated that Morris paid about $2 million in tax debts for Hunter and purchased some of his art.
"I will say this again and again, that this is much bigger than the Hunter Biden investigation. This was not a personal attack on Hunter Biden, but a call for change. What we are presenting in our whistleblower complaints should scare and give concern to every American, regardless of your political affiliation, providing evidence that our justice system is broken and is not treating everyone the same," Ziegler wrote in his testimony.
Hunter's lawyer Morris made headlines this summer when he was photographed appearing to smoke from a bong at his Pacific Palisades home as the first son, who is a recovering drug addict, stopped by for a visit this July. It's unclear what he was smoking, and recreational marijuana use is legal in California.
The latest revelation about Morris emerged just as House Republicans inch closer toward an expected vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden for his alleged role in Hunter's foreign dealings.
Ziegler and the rest of his investigative unit were removed from the tax fraud case targeting Hunter in May.
He provided legislators with additional documentation including an email on Tuesday sent in February 2020.
- Biden Aides Frazzled After Top Hollywood Lawyer Pays Off President’s Drug Smoking Son’s Delinquent Taxes
- Hunter Biden Appears Unbothered While Visiting 'Sugar Brother' Who Bailed Him Out Of $2.8 Million Debt As Potential Tax & Gun Charges Draw Near
- Joe Biden Allegedly Received Three Payments Totaling More Than $4k From Son Hunter's Law Firm in 2018
It stated that shortly after they met, Morris reached out to accountants on Hunter's behalf and warned them to work quickly to avoid "considerable risk personally and politically."
"Hunter appeared to follow a pattern of attempting to avoid paying taxes on relevant income. This first started with Hunter not reporting the [Ukrainian gas company] Burisma income in 2014 and allegedly falsely claiming that it was a loan to him," Ziegler shared in his testimony.
"He, again, tried to claim the millions in [Chinese] income earned from Hudson West III was a loan to him, which was refuted by the evidence and was not allowed by his tax accountants," he explained. "This continued into 2020, 2021 and 2022, in which Hunter received approximately $4.9 million in payments for personal expenses, again in the form of a loan and gift from Democratic Donor Kevin Patrick Morris."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Morris, Hunter's rep and the White House have yet to comment.