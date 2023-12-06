Hunter Biden Raked in $4.9 Million From 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris Over 3-Year Period, IRS Whistleblower Claims

Hunter Biden received a jaw-dropping $4.9 million from Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris over the course of three years, according to an IRS whistleblower.

Joseph Ziegler, an agent who investigated the president's son for alleged tax evasion, said that Hunter was getting a substantial increase to the amounts he received in previous reports from his so-called "sugar brother" Morris after the duo first crossed paths at a December 2019 campaign fundraiser, RadarOnline.com has discovered.