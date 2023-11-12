Trump Jokes About Calling Chris Christie a 'Fat Pig' at New Hampshire Rally: 'You're Not Allowed to Use the Fat Word'

Trump then shifted his focus to the media's reaction, claiming they could not criticize him for defending Christie.

"The beauty of that is that the press can't really do anything because I'm defending him," he asserted.

Referring to the limitations on language usage imposed by the media, Trump riffed, "You know, the beauty of that is, you know, he said that and I'm correcting him. But the beauty of that is the fake news — You know, you're not allowed to use the fat word, and you're probably not allowed to use the pig word. Right?"

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.