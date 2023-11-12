Trump Jokes About Calling Chris Christie a 'Fat Pig' at New Hampshire Rally: 'You're Not Allowed to Use the Fat Word'
Former President Donald Trump took some potshots at one of his biggest Republican opponents during a rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, on Saturday, November 11.
While addressing the crowd, he jokingly defended his 2024 primary campaign opponent, former Governor Chris Christie, stating that he is "not a fat pig," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The rally, which lasted around an hour and a half, saw Trump covering a lot of his usual talking points, including his claims of winning the 2020 election that he ultimately lost.
At one point during his speech, Trump's attention was drawn to someone in the crowd. He asked, "Who said that?" After pointing to various spots in the audience, he announced that someone had made an "inappropriate" comment about the former New Jersey governor running against him.
"They said, this man said something he shouldn't say. I won't defend it," Trump told the crowd. "He said Chris Christie is a fat pig."
Rather than condemning the comment, Trump took a different approach. With apparent playfulness, he initiated a routine, urging the person to take back their words.
The crowd responded with uproarious laughter as Trump restated, "No, no, no, no. He said Chris Christie is a fat pig. You cannot do that."
Trump then shifted his focus to the media's reaction, claiming they could not criticize him for defending Christie.
"The beauty of that is that the press can't really do anything because I'm defending him," he asserted.
Referring to the limitations on language usage imposed by the media, Trump riffed, "You know, the beauty of that is, you know, he said that and I'm correcting him. But the beauty of that is the fake news — You know, you're not allowed to use the fat word, and you're probably not allowed to use the pig word. Right?"
Amidst the ongoing banter, Trump reiterated his defense of Christie by stating, "He is not a fat pig," in a joking manner. Eventually, he resumed his speech, but not without some laughter from those who weren't part of the rally crowd.
A clip of the rally was posted on several social media platforms, such as Rumble and X, formerly known as Twitter.
One user shared, "Donald Trump should release a new book on The Art of Calling Chris Christie a Fat Pig without Calling him a Fat Pig."
Another commented, "Trump has reduced himself to being a bad comedian with no new material."
A third wrote, "When a man who eats nothing but McDonald's is calling you a 'fat pig,' you know it's bad."