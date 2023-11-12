Cash Flow and Comebacks: Eric Spofford's Blueprint to Real Estate Riches

Most Instagram users have seen Eric Spofford's viral video that blew up the Gram in October. Unlike every other "guru" you have met on the platform, Spofford admitted he is no Picasso or Michael Jordan, and he is not ashamed of that.

"I'm not good at much in life; I'm not artistic; I suck at sports," he added. But business? That's where he shines. "I consider myself a business athlete. I do this because I love it," he said. "It's an obsession."

This raw, straight-shooting attitude has transformed Spofford's life significantly, taking him from a miserable drug addict to a real estate titan and business mogul making serious moves.