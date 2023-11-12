New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction: Player Props, Betting Picks and Odds for NFL Week 10
The New York Giants will square off with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. EST.
This prediction for Sunday's NFL matchup between the Giants and Cowboys is from Dimers.com, a leader in sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Utilize the interactive widget below to see the latest spread, over/under, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Giants-Cowboys matchup at AT&T Stadium.
Giants vs. Cowboys betting preview
Check out all the important details on today’s game, as well as the best odds sourced from the top sportsbooks in the country.
Game Details
- Teams: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Location: AT&T Stadium
Odds
- Spread: Giants +17 (-108), Cowboys -17 (-110)
- Moneyline: Giants +1100, Cowboys -1350
- Total: Over/Under 38.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines presented here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert Prediction: Giants vs. Cowboys
Utilizing advanced data analysis and computer power, Dimers has performed 10,000 simulations of Sunday's Giants vs. Cowboys matchup.
According to Dimers' highly regarded predictive analytics model, the Cowboys are more likely to defeat the Giants at AT&T Stadium. This prediction is based on the model giving the Cowboys a 95% chance of winning the game.
Elsewhere on the betting board, Dimers predicts that the Giants (+17) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 38.5 points has a 51% chance of going over.
These predictions and probabilities are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Giants vs. Cowboys Best Bet
Our top pick for the Giants vs. Cowboys Week 10 NFL matchup is to bet on the Cowboys moneyline (-1350).
Our betting tips are based on detailed modeling and valuable betting intelligence, designed to help you make more informed decisions.
Score Prediction for Giants vs. Cowboys
Dimers' projected final score for the NY Giants vs. Dallas game on Sunday has the Cowboys winning 27-11.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Giants vs. Cowboys Player Props
Player prop bets are a great way to wager on Sunday's game without necessarily betting on its outcome.
This article features the most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Giants and Cowboys.
Dallas' CeeDee Lamb is most likely to score the first touchdown in Giants vs. Cowboys, according to DimersBOT.
DimersBOT gives Lamb a 16.9% chance of scoring the first TD at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys WR has a 57.4% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
New York Giants First Touchdown Scorer Predictions
- Saquon Barkley: 10.7% probability
- Darius Slayton: 4.8% probability
- Wan'Dale Robinson: 4.4% probability
- Daniel Bellinger: 3.5% probability
- Tommy DeVito: 2.7% probability
Dallas Cowboys First Touchdown Scorer Predictions
- CeeDee Lamb: 16.9% probability
- Tony Pollard: 16.8% probability
- Jake Ferguson: 9.6% probability
- Dak Prescott: 5.9% probability
- Michael Gallup: 5.8% probability
New York Giants Anytime Touchdown Scorer Predictions
- Saquon Barkley: 43.7% probability
- Darius Slayton: 22.6% probability
- Wan'Dale Robinson: 20.5% probability
- Daniel Bellinger: 16.8% probability
- Tommy DeVito: 12.8% probability
Dallas Cowboys Anytime Touchdown Scorer Predictions
- Tony Pollard: 58.0% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 57.4% probability
- Jake Ferguson: 37.9% probability
- Michael Gallup: 25.7% probability
- Dak Prescott: 25.0% probability
NFL Sunday: Giants vs. Cowboys
Get ready for Sunday's action between the Giants and Cowboys in Week 10 of the National Football League season at AT&T Stadium, which is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. EST. If you're looking to enhance the excitement of the game, you might want to consider exploring the best parlay bets today.
We emphasize that all of the NFL predictions on this page are derived from 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Giants vs. Cowboys game, and they are correct at the time of publishing. They aim to assist you make better decisions when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
It is important to gamble responsibly and seek reliable sources for accurate and up-to-date information when making online betting choices.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.