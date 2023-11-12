New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction: Player Props, Betting Picks and Odds for NFL Week 10

The New York Giants will square off with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. EST.

This prediction for Sunday's NFL matchup between the Giants and Cowboys is from Dimers.com, a leader in sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.

Utilize the interactive widget below to see the latest spread, over/under, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Giants-Cowboys matchup at AT&T Stadium.