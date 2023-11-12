Hollywood Starlet Marie Osmond, 64, Refusing to Leave $26 Million Fortune to Kids: Report
Hollywood sensation Marie Osmond is refusing to leave her children an inheritance despite having a $26 million fortune to her name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, the Paper Roses singer and mom of eight has doubled down on her vow to cut her own kids out of her will, but that doesn't mean she won't be helping them out financially from time to time.
Sources claim that she is sticking to her guns when it comes to her bequest, per the National Enquirer. Osmond made a name for herself alongside her showbiz siblings, going on to find success as a solo country music artist.
"I just think you rob them of finding who they are, and self-worth can't be bought," she said. "That's my opinion. I believe that, when I leave this life, I want my children to know that they can take care of themselves."
Osmond and her husband, Stephen Craig Sr., whom she divorced in 1985 and later remarried in 2011, share son Stephen Jr.
The Donny & Marie star and her ex-husband, Brian Blosil, share seven children Rachael, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew and Abigail.
Michael sadly died in 2010. He was only 18.
"Does that mean I'm not helping them along the way?" she clarified about her stance during an interview with Fox News Digital. "Of course not. My children are all — they have wonderful jobs that they love. They're very passionate, and I'm so proud of each and every one of them," Osmond said.
Osmond is following suit of other A-listers who have spoken out about wanting their kids to pave their own paths. She previously said leaving her children a sizable inheritance would only "harm" them.
Ashton Kutcher revealed that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, have no plans of setting up a trust for their two children. The couple reportedly has a $275 million net worth.
"And they'll never know it because this is the only one that they'll know. I'm not setting up a trust for them," Kutcher said. "We'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things. If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it. But they're not getting trusts. So, hopefully, they'll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Osmond for comment.