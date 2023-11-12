Hollywood Starlet Marie Osmond, 64, Refusing to Leave $26 Million Fortune to Kids: Report

Osmond and her husband, Stephen Craig Sr., whom she divorced in 1985 and later remarried in 2011, share son Stephen Jr.

The Donny & Marie star and her ex-husband, Brian Blosil, share seven children Rachael, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew and Abigail.

Michael sadly died in 2010. He was only 18.

"Does that mean I'm not helping them along the way?" she clarified about her stance during an interview with Fox News Digital. "Of course not. My children are all — they have wonderful jobs that they love. They're very passionate, and I'm so proud of each and every one of them," Osmond said.