Marie Osmond’s Sexual Abuse As A Child Made Her Think She Was Gay

Marie Osmond Reveals Sexual Abuse As A Child Made Her Think She Was Gay ‘Men made me sick,’ says ‘The View’ star. ‘I didn’t trust them, I didn’t like them.'

Marie Osmond has revealed a dark secret about her childhood, mental health and sexuality.

Speaking on The Talk on Monday, October 21, the “Paper Roses” singer, 60, admitted she once questioned her sexuality due to the fact that a man had abused her.

“When I was eight or nine, I actually thought I was gay, and the reason is because I had been sexually abused to the point that men made me sick. I didn’t trust them, I didn’t like them,” she said.

Osmond explained that when she realized she had great brothers and a wonderful father, her opinion of men began to change and she realized she simply had to deal with her trauma.

RadarOnline.com readers know Osmond — who was married to actor Brian Blosil from 1986 to 2007 — joined The View earlier this year on season 10 after Sara Gilbert quit. It came months after her nephew was found dead inside his Utah home following a stint in rehab.

Just a few weeks into the job, however, her family suffered a crisis. On Twitter on May 23, Osmond asked fans for prayers as her newborn granddaughter was hospitalized following her late birth.

Osmond is a mother to seven children. Sadly, her eighth, son Michael, died of suicide at age 18 in February 2010.