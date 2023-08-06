Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas is So 'Well-Endowed' I had to 'Refrain From Looking,' Says Rival Riley Gaines

The issue arose after Thomas, who had previously competed for three years on the men's squad, joined the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team.

The 2022 NCAA Championships saw Thomas tie against Gaines, prompting the latter to become an outspoken advocate against biological men in women's sports, despite losing the competition to a biological female.

The cis-female swimmer has been vocal with her belief that competing alongside Thomas was unfair and made her feel uncomfortable in the locker room, even alleging that some swimmers to undress in a janitor's closet to avoid Thomas.