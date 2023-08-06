Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas is So 'Well-Endowed' I had to 'Refrain From Looking,' Says Rival Riley Gaines
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has become the center of controversy within women's sports. During a meet, female swimmer Riley Gaines allegedly shared a locker room with Thomas and admitted to "refraining from looking" at Thomas due to her size, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gaines described Thomas' "endowment" as being in proportion to the frame of a "6-foot-4 male."
The issue arose after Thomas, who had previously competed for three years on the men's squad, joined the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team.
The 2022 NCAA Championships saw Thomas tie against Gaines, prompting the latter to become an outspoken advocate against biological men in women's sports, despite losing the competition to a biological female.
The cis-female swimmer has been vocal with her belief that competing alongside Thomas was unfair and made her feel uncomfortable in the locker room, even alleging that some swimmers to undress in a janitor's closet to avoid Thomas.
In a recent podcast with Bill Maher, Gaines declined to estimate the size of Thomas' "endowment."
When pressed by the host, Gaines eventually stated that it was in proportion to that of a 6'4" male.
Gaines' views on biological males in women's sports have sparked controversy, particularly among trans-rights activists who argue that trans women should be included in sports.
Thomas's swimming career at the University of Pennsylvania saw a noticeable rise in rankings when she transitioned from men's sports to woman's sports.
In the women's 500-yard freestyle, Thomas went from 65th for men to 1st for women, while in the 200-yard freestyle, she went from 554th for men to tieing for 5th with Gaines for women.
This achievement has made Thomas a symbol of trans athletes and a point of contention in the ongoing debates about fairness in women's sports.
- PGA Cheating Scandal Explodes: Tour Pro Confesses He Changed Scorecard to Erase 2 Strokes After Rivals Caught Him Red-Handed
- Cyclist Lance Armstrong Roasted After Commenting About 'Fairness' of Transgender Athletes Competing in Women's Sports
- Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NHL Stanley Cup Finals
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gaines spoke at a Turning Point USA event at San Francisco State University, where she was allegedly "ambushed and physically hit" by a "man in a dress" after her speech.
The 23-year-old swimmer also uploaded a video of herself being rushed out of the venue by police officers as protestors are seen surrounding the former college swimmer and ambushing her with shouting and verbal attacks.
Riley Gaines is not the only swimmer who has voiced concerns about competing against transgender athletes. Former UPenn swimmer Paula Scanlan confessed to having nightmares after sharing a locker room with Thomas.
The controversy surrounding Thomas and the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports has prompted action from governing bodies.
In June, the International Swimming Federation effectively banned transgender athletes from competing in women's events, adopting a new "gender inclusion policy" that only allows swimmers who transitioned before the age of 12 to participate. The organization also proposed the creation of an "open competition category."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.