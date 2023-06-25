Cyclist Lance Armstrong Roasted After Commenting About 'Fairness' of Transgender Athletes Competing in Women's Sports
Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong has faced some serious backlash after he recently commented about the discussion of "fairness" in sports when it comes to trans athletes competing in women's competitions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Armstrong tweeted, "Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people's greatest concern is being fired, shamed or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I'm uniquely positioned to have these conversations."
"Of all the controversial and polarizing subjects out there today, I'm not sure there are any as heated as the topic of Trans athletes in sport," he continued.
"Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions?" the retired cyclist asked his 3 million followers. "Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?"
The replies to the tweet were filled with people pointing out the hypocrisy of Armstrong's comments.
One tweet read, "A guy who cheated, then tried to ruin the lives of those who spoke truthfully about his role in 'the fairness of sports' might not be the right mouthpiece for this discussion."
Another wrote, "When we're discussing fairness in women's sport, as the world's most infamous, prolific, professional sport's cheat in history, you should probably sit this one out."
Others shared articles with headlines such as "Is Lance Armstrong the Biggest Cheater in Sporting History?"
In 2012, the seven-time Tour de France medalist was stripped of his titles and banned for life from competing after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency accused him of leading a massive doping program on his teams.
The decision cleared the way for Tour de France organizers to officially remove Armstrong's name from the record books, erasing his consecutive victories from 1999-2005.
Armstrong also shared a video of him driving out to have a sit-down one-on-one with Caitlyn Jenner for his podcast, The Forward, to discuss the hot-button topic of trans athletes.
Jenner is an unabashed opponent of trans-female athletes competing with cis women. She's also claimed that trans individuals were "oversaturated" and "destroying the family unit," despite being a transgender woman herself.
