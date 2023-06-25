Cyclist Lance Armstrong Roasted After Commenting About 'Fairness' of Transgender Athletes Competing in Women's Sports

Armstrong tweeted, "Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people's greatest concern is being fired, shamed or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I'm uniquely positioned to have these conversations."

"Of all the controversial and polarizing subjects out there today, I'm not sure there are any as heated as the topic of Trans athletes in sport," he continued.

"Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions?" the retired cyclist asked his 3 million followers. "Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?"