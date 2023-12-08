Con Artist Anna Sorokin Fighting Ex-Lawyer Who Helped Her Avoid Deportation Over $152k Bill
Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin accused her disbarred attorney of allegedly trying to “deceive” the court in a lawsuit over $150k legal fees and out-of-pocket loans, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In June, Audrey Thomas slammed the fake German heiress who was convicted of grand larceny with a lawsuit that claimed she was allegedly defrauded out of $152,828 in legal fees.
Sorokin served two years in prison after she pilfered $275k from her socialite pals, banks, and hotels during a four-year crime spree that ended in 2017. After her release, the Russian-born huckster was taken into custody by immigration for deportation back to her home in Germany.
“(Sorokin) was able to remain in the United States because while she was taken to the airport and literally sitting in the gate area with her belongings in garbage bags, (Thomas) filed a writ and secured a stay from deportation removal and thus the Defendant was not removed from the United States,” Thomas’ lawsuit stated.
Sorokin, whose life became the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna with Julia Garner, recently filed court papers charging Thomas’ lawsuit is a case of sour grapes by a disgraced legal eagle who is trying to “deceive” the court by accusing her of fraud.
“Imagine, if every lawyer who loses a case, or is found to have provided ineffective assistance of counsel, could sue their client for intentional infliction of emotional distress,” Sorokin’s renowned lawyer Ira Scot Meyerowitz. “We have seen no case law to support such a position.”
“There is nothing extreme or outrageous here, nothing that is remotely close to being beyond the bounds of decency and utterly intolerable in a civilized community. This cause of action is complete nonsense and totally frivolous.”
Meyerowitz demanded that Thomas be sanctioned for refiling the fraud claim in an amended complaint even after the judge had already dismissed that part of the complaint.
“There is simply no justifiable excuse for this frivolous conduct,” Meyerowitz wrote. “(Thomas’) and their counsel were on notice, but chose to refile these claims anyway, which now compels Defendant to have to move to dismiss, again.”
“This is clearly sanctionable to deceive the Court.”
Thomas was disbarred last November for allegedly pocketing $633K in escrow funds from an elderly client who hired her to over the sale of a Brooklyn, N.Y. brownstone, according to the New York Post.