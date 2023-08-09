Scrapped Madonna Biopic Causes Stir for Julia Garner as 'Finding Suitable Follow-Up Project Has Not Been Easy'
Julia Garner was Madonna's top choice to play her in a biopic, but ever since the project was scrapped it caused a stir for the actress, according to a sensational new report.
"Julia is reaching out to reintroduce herself to filmmakers and explain why the Madonna project never came together," an insider shared, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed the Queen of Pop charged ahead with her casting choice without getting Universal Pictures' script approval for the project.
Madonna was said to have favored a "gritty storyline," while the studio was angling for a "lighthearted flick," putting them at a standstill.
Plus, tipsters told the National Enquirer that Garner had passed on multiple projects while waiting in the wings. "Julia wants to be a movie star, but finding a suitable follow-up project to the Madonna mess has not been easy," one spilled.
Variety broke the news that Madonna's anticipated biopic was taking an indefinite holiday in January, revealing it was no longer in development as she prepared to embark on her world tour.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last year, insiders claimed Madonna was putting intense pressure on the Inventing Anna star as she prepared to get into character.
"This project means the world to Madonna," an insider said of the Like a Virgin singer. "Her opinion is that if it's to be a success, then Julia needs to slip into her mindset and live and breathe everything she does. It's the ultimate Method acting challenge."
Madonna has since had to postpone her world tour following a health scare.
When the chart-topping performer was found unresponsive on June 24, those who stumbled upon the star were forced to administer a NARCAN injection, RadarOnline.com discovered.
Fortunately, it appears Madonna is on the road to a full recovery, having shared photos of herself and stepped out weeks after she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection, according to the songwriter's manager, Guy Oseary.
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna shared in a statement after the ordeal. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she told fans. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."