Tragic Discovery: Madonna’s Twins Saw Her Unconscious Before She Was Revived by Quick-Thinking Aide With Narcan Injection

Madonna’s twins thought their mom had died — it has been claimed. Estere and Stella, the pop star’s 10-year-old twins, were said to be inconsolable when they saw the commotion as their mother lay cold and unresponsive during the June 24 medical emergency at her New York City townhouse.

But a quick-thinking aide saved the 64-year-old by administering a NARCAN injection which is being credited with saving her life, as RadarOnline.com detailed in a blockbuster exclusive.