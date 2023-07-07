Tragic Discovery: Madonna’s Twins Saw Her Unconscious Before She Was Revived by Quick-Thinking Aide With Narcan Injection
Madonna’s twins thought their mom had died — it has been claimed. Estere and Stella, the pop star’s 10-year-old twins, were said to be inconsolable when they saw the commotion as their mother lay cold and unresponsive during the June 24 medical emergency at her New York City townhouse.
But a quick-thinking aide saved the 64-year-old by administering a NARCAN injection which is being credited with saving her life, as RadarOnline.com detailed in a blockbuster exclusive.
The NARCAN injection was used to combat acute septic shock, a life-threatening condition caused when the body releases chemicals to fight infection. These chemicals damage the body's own tissues and organs — and can lead to shock, organ failure, and death.
“The entire ordeal left the twins understandably shocked, upset, and in tears,” a source told RadarOnline.com.
“People inside the house were quick to shield Estere and Stella from seeing their mother unconscious. No one wanted them to see their mother in that state. Imagine the anguish of thinking their mom had died," the insider explained.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Material Girl singer was intubated for at least one night at a New York hospital before having the tube removed. The official explanation has been that a serious bacterial infection put her in intensive care.
She had spent days hooked up to a ventilator while her family was told to "expect the worst."
Madonna is now alert and surrounded by family and friends while recovering at home, her friend comedian Rosie O’Donnell shared.
O’Donnell said the Vogue hitmaker was “good” and “recovering at home.”
“She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general,” O’Donnell replied to one follower.
“God bless her hope she’s OK, I don’t care about the tour,” another Instagram user wrote, to which the former talk show host responded, “She’s good.”
Madonna had pushed herself so hard to get ready for her 84-date world tour that she had relied upon painkillers to survive, sources said.
“She was working overtime, but she clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely reminding her that she is not 45 anymore, let alone 25,” a source previously said, comparing her to younger stars like Taylor Swift and Pink.
“She needed to pace herself. Pushing herself so hard was extremely risky.”
One friend went so far as to express fear that Madonna could have ended up like Michael Jackson, who died in the lead-up to his This Is It tour in 2009.
“Nobody would say it out loud but there were concerns about another Michael Jackson situation if she doesn’t slow down a bit,” the source added.
The tour has been postponed in light of the Grammy winner’s health scare.