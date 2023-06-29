Madonna's Family 'Feared They May Lose Her' After Pop Star Was Found Unresponsive in NYC Apartment
The family of iconic pop music legend Madonna, 64, feared that they were going to "lose her" after her recent health scare, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Like a Virgin singer was found unresponsive on Saturday in New York City and was hospitalized for several days in the ICU.
Madonna's health scare forced her to postpone her highly anticipated 40th-anniversary tour.
After the Material Girl singer was stable enough to be transferred out of the ICU, the singer's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed on Wednesday that she "developed a serious bacterial infection."
A family member provided further context that revealed the severity of Madonna's hospitalization.
According to the Daily Mail, Madonna's condition was touch and go.
"For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst," the relative told the outlet.
The loved one noted that while she was in the ICU, "everyone believed" that they "may lose her."
"That has been the reality of the situation," the relative added.
The "reality" was so dire that Madonna's family waited to release news of her hospitalization to fans and media alike.
While the cause of the Hung Up singer's bacterial infection was unknown, her family believed the intense practice schedule for her Celebration tour was a factor.
In preparation of the tour, an insider close to the tour said Madonna was "strenuously rehearsing" in the weeks leading up to the medical episode.
The 64-year-old was said to have been putting in work six days a week, sometimes up to 12-hours a day.
"This really woke her the f--- up," said the anonymous relative on Madonna being forced to slow down. "She has not been living as healthy a life as she should be for her age, and she has been wearing herself thin over the past couple of months."
"She thinks that she is still young when, in fact, she is not," the relative continued. "She also believes that she is invincible."
Despite the gravity of her situation, the loved one said Madonna wasn't thrilled that the 84-date tour was postponed. So much so, that any talk of the tour was strictly prohibited by her loved ones in an effort to force the singer to focus on her recovery.
"Everything, including this tour, is taking a backseat right now and no one is allowed to even mention anything work-related around her because she will lose her s---," the relative added. "She will put her career and her fame before her health until the day she is dead."