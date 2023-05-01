Biopic Back On? Madonna Spotted With Julia Garner in NYC After 'Inventing Anna' Star Teases Project Return

It looks like the Madonna biopic may not be hung up after all. The Material Girl icon and actress Julia Garner fueled rumors the project could still be underway after being spotted out and about together in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Development on the project, for which the Queen of Pop was expected to co-write and direct at Universal, was halted earlier this year as the singer prepared to embark on her world tour that is set to kick off in July.