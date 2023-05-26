Madonna Plotting To Get Arrested While Performing With Drag Queens During Tennessee Concert: Sources

Sources revealed Madonna , 64, who once posed in handcuffs for her coffee-table book Sex, has big plans for her final stadium tour — including getting locked up.

Madonna has plans to make her upcoming Celebration tour memorable and sources said she hopes to get arrested on stage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Madonna still knows how to press people’s buttons and enjoys it!” said a source. “She knows her success has as much to do with her ability to shock as with her talent, and that’s why she’s preparing to be arrested while performing with drag queens in Tennessee, where they have laws about it. To be slapped in cuffs onstage would be the highlight of her career.”

Back in the ‘90s, Madonna was nearly arrested during her Blonde Ambition tour. During her set, the pop star simulated a sexual act while singing Like A Virgin.