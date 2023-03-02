REBOUND: Madonna, 64, Dating Chiseled 29-Year-Old Boxer — Days After Dumping Her Hunky Model Boyfriend
Madonna is moving on from her breakup by spending her time with a new boy toy after her split from Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Material Girl icon, 64, was spotted cozying up to 29-year-old boxing coach Josh Popper in newly revealed photos following her fizzled five-month romance with her younger model ex.
In one of the snapshots, Madonna can be seen leaning on the 6'4'', 240-pound heavyweight's shoulder and squeezing his tattooed right arm as he makes a fist, igniting rumors they are dating which neither have yet confirmed or denied.
Popper appears to be in with the chart-topping music icon's family already, having been training one of her six children at Bredwinners gym in New York City, insiders familiar with the situation revealed in a report published by Daily Mail.
Fans may recognize the ripped former NFL athlete as he also recently appeared on the latest season of Bravo's hit show Summer House.
Romance rumors with Popper and Madonna started to swirl amid news the singer has been going through a "crisis of confidence" in recent weeks.
The singer recently spoke out against questions regarding plastic surgery, claiming the remarks about her changing appearance were fueled by "ageism" and "misogyny."
Madonna has also been mourning the death of her eldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, who died at the age of 66 last Friday.
In the wake of her latest split, insiders claimed that 23-year-old Darnell accepted their breakup and has since found romance with someone closer to his own age.
"It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she's not broken-hearted. It's just that it has come at a bad time," a source told Page Six about how she has been coping with the change. "She's having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn't help. She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that."
Their relationship kicked off after her prior split from 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, the backup dancer with whom she was in a three-year relationship.
Madonna is known for marching to the beat of her own drum and that includes dating younger men, having opted for suitors at least 28 years her junior since 2008.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively told you first — Madonna's highly anticipated and upcoming "greatest hits" world tour is set to be a family affair with some of her kids joining her on the stage while others will help design the production.
Considering that Popper is training one of her sons, fans wonder if Madonn's rumored new flame will tag along.