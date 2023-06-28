Madonna Hospitalized After Being 'Found Unresponsive' and Intubated in ICU

Guy Oseary revealed the Material Girl hitmaker , 64, developed a "serious bacterial infection" on June 24 that led to a multiple-day stay in the ICU. It was reported that her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon , 26, has stuck by her side throughout the ordeal.

Madonna 's longtime manager set the record straight about her health scare amid news the Queen of Pop was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Due to Madonna's unexpected medical struggle, it was confirmed that she will be postponing her 40th-anniversary tour, which RadarOnline.com exclusively discovered would have involved all of her six children joining her on the stage and off for the extravaganza.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary shared in a statement on June 28.

"At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," the talent manager continued.