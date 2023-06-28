Madonna Hospitalized After Being 'Found Unresponsive' and Intubated in ICU
Madonna's longtime manager set the record straight about her health scare amid news the Queen of Pop was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Guy Oseary revealed the Material Girl hitmaker, 64, developed a "serious bacterial infection" on June 24 that led to a multiple-day stay in the ICU. It was reported that her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, has stuck by her side throughout the ordeal.
Due to Madonna's unexpected medical struggle, it was confirmed that she will be postponing her 40th-anniversary tour, which RadarOnline.com exclusively discovered would have involved all of her six children joining her on the stage and off for the extravaganza.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary shared in a statement on June 28.
"At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," the talent manager continued.
Insiders had told us about her big plans to have Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere front and center, while her son Rocco would "help design the tour," claiming she had no qualms about going all out for the family affair.
"It's only the best for Madonna and her kids," the source gushed. "That's seven VIP suites in each city!"
- Madonna Forces 29-year-old Boxer Boyfriend Josh Popper to Sign NDA Preventing Him From Spilling Bedroom Secrets: Sources
- Madonna Plotting To Get Arrested While Performing With Drag Queens During Tennessee Concert: Sources
- 'The Chemistry Is Insane': Madonna, 64, Getting 'Ridiculously Close' to Singer Maluma, 29, During Tour Rehearsal
The Back That Up To The Beat singer had promised to put on top-notch performances and feature hits from throughout her entire career, spanning back to her 1983 self-titled debut album to 2019's Madame X.
The 84-date global trek was set to kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and Madonna had already been gearing up.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The Calm Before The Storm……….," she captioned an Instagram post on June 20.
Lourdes has not yet spoken out about her mother's health scare, but fans from all over the globe have been sending well-wishes to her account as well as to Madonna.