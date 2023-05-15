'The Chemistry Is Insane': Madonna, 64, Getting 'Ridiculously Close' to Singer Maluma, 29, During Tour Rehearsal

A backstage source revealed that since prep kicked off for the highly-anticipated tour, Madonna and Maluma have been thick as thieves. Despite being more than double his age, Madonna was described as being "very cuddly" with Maluma.

"They were cozy and very cuddly — so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on," an insider shared.

The source noted that the flirtatious relationship began during rehearsals and that the pair's "chemistry is insane."