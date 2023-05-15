'The Chemistry Is Insane': Madonna, 64, Getting 'Ridiculously Close' to Singer Maluma, 29, During Tour Rehearsal
Pop star Madonna, 64, has gotten "ridiculous close" to much-younger singer Maluma during rehearsal for her upcoming world tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The newly single Like A Virgin star raised eyebrows among her backup dancers when she began to cozy up to the 29-year-old Colombian singer.
A backstage source revealed that since prep kicked off for the highly-anticipated tour, Madonna and Maluma have been thick as thieves. Despite being more than double his age, Madonna was described as being "very cuddly" with Maluma.
"They were cozy and very cuddly — so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on," an insider shared.
The source noted that the flirtatious relationship began during rehearsals and that the pair's "chemistry is insane."
"They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began — people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there — and then they hung out all weekend in New York," the insider continued. "They seemed ridiculously close and their chemistry is insane."
Madonna's friendship with the Latin singer began back in 2018 when the Material Girl introduced herself to him at the MTV Music Video Awards.
Madonna took charge and liked what she saw — and apparently wasn't shy about hiding the rumored romance from her close friends.
The tour insider claimed that the pop star posted a video of her with Maluma to her private Instagram.
"She gives him a big kiss in front of the other dancers and then she straddles him," the source said of the video. "They look very intimate."
While unusual, it wasn't totally shocking behavior from Madonna, who's made a career of pushing boundaries.
The alleged video of Maluma from rehearsal wasn't far from the choreography seen in the pair's music video for their song Medellin, off of Madonna's Madame X album.
The video featured the hit singers dancing intimately together, getting married, and even a bizarre shot of Madonna licking Maluma's big toe.
After the video dropped, Maluma joked that he snuck a real kiss from Madonna while making the video during an interview with The Rock Star Show podcast.