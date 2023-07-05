Madonna Was Revived by Narcan Injection: Terrifying New Details Reveal Queen of Pop ‘Had to Be Brought Back From The Dead’

NARCAN is an emergency medical treatment commonly used to reverse the life-threatening effects of a suspected overdose. But it is also used to reverse acute septic shock in patients — a condition Madonna is said to have suffered.

The injection, commonly held in medical treatment kits of the rich and famous, is considered useful to increase blood pressure in the management of septic shock, a life-threatening condition that happens when blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level.

There is nothing at all to suggest the hitmaker needed NARCAN for the ill effects of any drug use.

A spokesperson for Madonna had no comment.