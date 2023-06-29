Madonna Ignored Health Problems for Weeks Before Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection, Was Determined to Practice for Tour: Sources
Madonna reportedly battled health problems for one month before she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come less than one week after the Queen of Pop collapsed in New York on June 24, sources close to the 64-year-old hitmaker revealed Madonna fought a low-grade fever for one month before her body could no longer take it.
Even more startling are reports that Madonna “mostly ignored” her symptoms because she was determined to practice for her upcoming tour that was initially scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.
Meanwhile, according to TMZ, the “Vogue” singer’s doctors are reportedly worried that Madonna will ignore their orders and rush to start her 40th-anniversary world tour instead of resting up and recovering from her recent health scare.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 64-year-old singer collapsed in New York City on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive inside her apartment.
It was discovered that she suffered a “serious bacterial infection” and was forced to stay in the ICU for several days.
“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” the singer’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, said in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday.
“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” he continued. “A full recovery is expected.”
“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement concluded. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”
Madonna’s condition was allegedly so severe that the “Like a Virgin” singer’s family feared she might pass away from the bacterial infection.
"For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst," one relative said on Wednesday. "That has been the reality of the situation.”
The relative also noted that "everyone believed" that they "may lose her” while Madonna was in the ICU over the weekend.