Madonna's Friends Fear She'll End Up Like Michael Jackson

Iconic pop star Madonna was rushed to the ICU after collapsing during intense rehearsals for her upcoming "Celebration" tour. The 64-year-old performer has allegedly been pushing herself to the physical limit in an attempt to compete with younger stars like Taylor Swift and Pink, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to Madonna revealed that she had been working overtime, putting all her energy into preparing for the highly anticipated tour. However, her intense schedule and grueling rehearsals took a toll on her body.
Friends and loved ones expressed concern about her wellbeing, reminding her that she is not as young as she used to be and needed to pace herself.
Swift and Pink have been garnering attention with their showmanship on recent tours. The Anti-Hero singer/songwriter has been playing marathon four-hour shows while Pink amazes fans with aerial stunts. Madonna pushed herself through hours of demanding rehearsals to keep up with these younger performers.
There were fears among those close to Madonna that her physical strain could have a dire outcome, similar to what happened to Michael Jackson before his "This Is It" tour in 2009.
A source noted that although she was in good spirits before her collapse, friends had encouraged her to take it easy and prioritize rest, given her demanding schedule.
On her last outing before being hospitalized, Madonna appeared incognito in black sweatpants and a long-sleeve T-shirt, reflecting her dedication and determination. Despite the setback, she has no intention of scaling back her tour once she has recovered.
Her condition, described as a "serious bacterial infection," is believed to have developed from an unreported month-long fever she had been battling while strenuously rehearsing. Madonna was intubated in the ICU for several days but is now at home, taking meetings and working with doctors to boost her immune system.
She is committed to delivering as many tour dates as possible when she regains her strength.
Madonna's fans remain hopeful and confident in her recovery. A source stated, "She'll be back, I am 100% sure of it. God bless her. I hope she is still working and still killing it at 100."
