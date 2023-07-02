Madonna's Friends Fear She'll End Up Like Michael Jackson

Swift and Pink have been garnering attention with their showmanship on recent tours. The Anti-Hero singer/songwriter has been playing marathon four-hour shows while Pink amazes fans with aerial stunts. Madonna pushed herself through hours of demanding rehearsals to keep up with these younger performers.

There were fears among those close to Madonna that her physical strain could have a dire outcome, similar to what happened to Michael Jackson before his "This Is It" tour in 2009.

A source noted that although she was in good spirits before her collapse, friends had encouraged her to take it easy and prioritize rest, given her demanding schedule.