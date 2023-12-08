Your tip
CNN Star Jake Tapper Slams Fox News Over Trump Insurrection Coverage: 'They’re a Huge Part of Why January 6 Happened'

cnn jake tapper fox news donald trump insurrection coverage january
Source: MEGA; Fox News

Jake Tapper slammed Fox News this week and claimed that the network was a “huge part of why January 6 happened."

By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

CNN host Jake Tapper slammed Fox News this week and claimed that the network was a “huge part of why January 6 happened,” RadarOnline.com can report.

Tapper’s surprising attack came on Thursday’s episode of The Lead as the CNN star sat with former GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney to discuss her new book, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.

cnn jake tapper fox news donald trump insurrection coverage january
Source: MEGA

Tapper’s surprising attack came on Thursday’s episode of "The Lead."

Tapper went on to slam Fox News for its coverage of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and he argued that the conservative news network was a “huge part” of why the insurrection transpired.

“It’s unbelievable,” the 54-year-old CNN host charged. “You write about Fox. They were a huge part of how these lies obviously spread across the country.”

“They’re a huge part of why January 6 happened,” he added. “They’re again today challenging this book, challenging your warnings about how if Trump gets elected again, he might never step down if he wins.”

Tapper then singled out Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Laura Ingraham for downplaying the suspected risks of a second Donald Trump term.

cnn jake tapper fox news donald trump insurrection coverage january
Source: MEGA

Tapper also singled out Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Laura Ingraham for downplaying the suspected risks of a second Donald Trump term.

“Take a listen to what Bret Baier had to say earlier this week about your warning,” The Lead host said before playing back a broadcast in which Baier dismissed Cheney’s Trump warnings.

Tapper then showed a recent tweet posted by Ingraham in which the Fox News star dismissed concerns that Trump would “end elections” if elected to the White House for a second time next year.

“What on earth is she thinking?” Tapper questioned.

Meanwhile, Cheney responded to both Baier and Ingraham and emphasized the allegation that ex-President Trump “already tried to seize power once” so it “shouldn’t be hard for anybody to imagine that he will do it again.”

cnn jake tapper fox news donald trump insurrection coverage january
Source: MEGA

Liz Cheney warned about the threats Donald Trump's potential second term would pose for the nation.

“That’s exactly what he was doing on January 6, and no president has ever done that before,” the former GOP congresswoman said. “Donald Trump will refuse to obey the rulings of the courts; he’s already made clear that he will not abide by the rulings of the courts.”

As for Ingraham, Cheney warned the Fox News star to “think very carefully” about what would happen if a newly elected Trump refuses to “enforce the rulings of the courts.”

“And so I would ask people like Laura Ingraham, who’s an attorney, to think very carefully about what happens if a president of the United States will not enforce the rulings of the courts,” Cheney said.

cnn jake tapper fox news donald trump insurrection coverage january
Source: MEGA

Trump recently suggested he would act as a dictator on “day one” of his second term in the White House.

“You can talk all you want about checks and balances, about separation of powers, but at the end of the day that is such a fundamental piece of what keeps us a constitutional republic,” she added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tapper and Cheney’s discussion on Thursday came shortly after ex-President Trump suggested he would act as a dictator on “day one” of his potential second term in the White House.

When asked by Sean Hannity whether he would “abuse power as retribution” against his political enemies earlier this week, Trump claimed he would – but only on “day one.”

“Except for day one,” the embattled ex-president responded. “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

