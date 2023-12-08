Home > Exclusives > RHOBH Exclusive Alleged Victim of ‘RHOBH’ Star Annemarie Wiley's Husband Pleads for Her Identity Not to Be Revealed in Sexual Assault Lawsuit Source: MEGA Marc By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 8 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

The woman suing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Annemarie Wiley’s husband Marcellus for alleged sexual assault asked that her name not be exposed as part of her lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the accuser, who filed her case using the name Jane Doe, pleaded that she be allowed to continue using the pseudonym.

Doe submitted an affidavit as part of her request. She said, “In 1994, I suffered sexual abuse at the hands of defendant Marcellus Wiley, a student enrolled at, and on the premises of, Columbia University and the Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York.” She said, “During my time as a Columbia University student, Marcellus Wiley raped me in his Columbia University dorm room.” Wiley has denied the claim.

Doe claimed ex-NFL star Wiley “used his favored position within the Columbia” organization to “coerce and force me to endure horrible sexual assault without consequence, on account of his being a star football player.” She claimed, “Alone in his dorm room, without consent, and by means of force and coercion, Wiley forced me to perform oral sex on him and had forcible, non-consensual, coerced sexual intercourse with me.”

In her lawsuit, filed last month in New York court, Doe demanded unspecified damages from Wiley and Columbia University. Doe claimed she met Wiley in 1994 at Columbia. She said they became friendly acquaintances when they attended a psychology class.

In her complaint, Doe said Wiley invited her over to his dorm in November 1994. She claimed that 15 minutes after showing up he demanded she take off her clothes. She claimed he grabbed the back of her head and forced her face on his genitals. Doe said he demanded “s--- my d---.”

Doe alleged that she was forced to perform a sexual act on Wiley. Doe said Wiley then required her to lie down on the floor. He allegedly told her she could not leave “until you make me come,” according to the lawsuit.

She claimed he then raped her. Doe said the university did nothing about the incident and protected the football star. “The COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY defendants engaged in a pattern, practice, and policy of abusing victims of rape and sexual assault; failing to properly respond to allegations of rape and sexual assault,” the suit read. Doe claimed to have suffered “psychological and academic injuries.”

In her plea to keep her identity sealed, Doe wrote, “The sexual abuse I suffered was embarrassing and caused me a great deal of shame. I am worried about being retaliated against because Marcellus Wiley, a former NFL player, is a prominent and popular sportscaster whose prior allegations of sexual assault have received significant national media attention.” She said Wiley would not be prejudiced “in any way” if she was allowed to continue as Doe in the case.

Doe said, “I am willing to provide all relevant information to [Wiley and his lawyers] under the conditions that defendants keep all such information confidential and limited for use in this case. Additionally, I am willing to sit for a deposition when the time comes.” Wiley publicly denied the claims. He said the accuser was "cute" but he didn't have interest in having sex with her. He said she was the one who pursued him in 1994.

"If you're a virgin, I am not going to be your first, because I am not looking at it with the same respect, esteem, honor that you should," he said. "We did mess around, but no vaginal intercourse." He said he plans to countersue the accuser for defamation. The lawsuit was filed days before Annemarie’s RHOBH debut.