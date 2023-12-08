Iman Shumpert Denies Ex Teyana Taylor’s Claim He Used Insurance Check on Himself Instead of Fixing Their Roof
Iman Shumpert fired back at his estranged wife Teyana Taylor’s claims he used an insurance check meant to pay for home repairs for his personal use.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-NBA star scoffed at the accusation that Taylor made in her divorce petition.
As we previously reported, Taylor secretly filed for divorce in January after 7 years of marriage. She described the marriage as being toxic and claimed Shumpert was incredibly jealous of her success.
Taylor demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters along with child and spousal support. In his response, filed his week, Shumpert denied it was in the best interest of his kids to live primarily with Taylor. He suggested the court determine the custody schedule.
In his filing, he also asked that Taylor not be awarded spousal support but agreed to child support.
In her petition, Taylor accused Shumpert of moving out of their home and into “one of the parties’ fully renovated, turnkey homes, while leaving” her and their kids “in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because the Respondent has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.”
She said they had an agreement where she would pay for a majority of the renovations “including the bedrooms and five bathrooms, which have been paid and completed.”
Taylor said Shumpert only had two areas of the home to renovate, “neither of which is paid for or complete.” The entertainer said Shumpert’s contractors told her he told them he was not going to pay for the remaining renovations.
In her petition, she claimed Shumpert’s “failure to complete the renovations he started further demonstrates the spitefulness of [Shumpert] and the utter lack of concern for the safety of the parties’ two (2) minor children.”
In addition, Taylor accused Shumpert of having cashed an insurance check “that was supposed to be utilized to repair the roof to the primary marital residence.”
She claimed, [Shumpert] put the proceeds of the check into his personal bank account, kept all of the money, but never fixed the roof on the primary marital residence where the Petitioner and the parties’ minor children reside.”
Shumpert admitted he moved into a new home but denied Taylor had any right to the property. He claimed he purchased the pad before the marriage.
Regarding the insurance check, Shumpert said he denied, “any suggestion that he improperly, illegally, or in any deceptive manner, converted such funds for his benefit or for any benefit other than that of his family.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Taylor and Shumpert attended mediation in October but were unable to reach an agreement.
Recently, Shumpert was awarded temporary parenting time. The court ruled he will have custody 4-6 days a month.