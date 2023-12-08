Masked Intruders Break Into Keanu Reeves' $7 Million Hollywood Home and Steal Firearm Before Fleeing Scene

Masked burglars reportedly broke into Keanu Reeves’ California home this week and stole a firearm before abruptly fleeing the scene, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling break-in reportedly transpired at approximately 1 AM on Thursday morning at the Matrix star’s $7 million Hollywood Hills home.

According to the New York Post, the Los Angeles Police Department first received an anonymous call about a possible trespasser at the actor's property around 7 PM on Wednesday night. However, when they arrived at the scene, the responding officers found no one there.

Then, at approximately 1 AM Thursday morning, an alarm went off at the property which prompted the police to return for further investigation. Security camera footage retrieved from the 59-year-old John Wick star’s home reportedly captured “multiple men wearing ski masks” smashing a window and entering the property.

The suspects managed to steal a firearm from the premises before fleeing the scene, according to police sources. The Post confirmed that Reeves was not present at the house during the startling break-in, and an investigation was reportedly launched to identify the suspects who broke into the Point Break actor’s $7 million abode.

Sources familiar with the investigation revealed that detectives are analyzing videos from around the home and neighboring security cameras to gather evidence. Investigators are also “looking into” the possibility that the initial call made on Wednesday night around 7 PM was a “deliberate attempt” to scope out the property.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the startling break-in at Reeves' $7 million Hollywood Hills home on Thursday would not be the first time the beloved actor faced a security breach at his property. Two similar incidents occurred in 2014 when two different women managed to enter the actor's home without his permission.

One of the women, who was reportedly in her mid-40s at the time, broke into the Matrix star’s home while Reeves was asleep. She reportedly fell asleep in the actor’s library chair. Another incident involved a woman who entered the property through an unlocked door. She allegedly got naked and used Reeves' shower and pool before being apprehended by the actor’s cleaning crew.

Meanwhile, Reeves and his partner – Alexandra Grant – were granted a temporary restraining order against a man named Bryan Keith Dixon earlier this year. Dixon allegedly trespassed onto the actor's property multiple times and claimed to be one of the Bill & Ted star’s relatives. Court documents further revealed that Dixon attempted to contact Reeves, and the suspect reportedly shared bizarre social media posts in which he referred to himself as "Jasper Keith Reeves" and expressed a desire to assign his “personal rights” to the actor.

