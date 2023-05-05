Keanu Reeves and Longtime Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Privately Talking Marriage: Sources
Love-bitten action hero Keanu Reeves has been secretly planning to plunge into the marriage matrix with artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the couple claim the actor has been preparing for a potential summer wedding. Keanu, 58, and Alexandra, 50, have discussed a potential no-frills ceremony that allows them to continue their fly-under-radar romance, sources claimed.
“They want to keep the whole thing under wraps, except for family members and a few close friends,” said a source. The couple’s love blossomed from their collaboration on a 2011 picture book fittingly called Ode to Happiness.
For a while, they remained just friends, but then the usually private Speed star confirmed their romance by planting a passionate kiss on Alexandra’s lips in front of photographers at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on April 15.
“That’s a good indication the big day is drawing near,” said the source. Keanu has endured tragedy throughout his life. He was abandoned by his father as a tyke, best buddy River Phoenix took a fatal overdose, his beloved sister Kim was clobbered by leukemia, and his lover, actress Jennifer Syme, had a premature stillborn baby, Ava, in 1999 — before dying in a car crash.
- Keanu Reeves Threw 'Unforgettable' 50th Birthday Bash For Girlfriend Alexandra Grant: Pals Believe He'll Propose Soon
- Keanu Reeves ‘Absolutely Devastated’ Over 'John Wick' Co-Star Lance Reddick’s Shocking Death, ‘They Were Regularly In Contact’
- Keanu Reeves Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Claims They're RELATED, Seeks Protection For Himself & Partner Alexandra Grant
“Grief changes shape but it never ends,” Keanu has said. But now, it looks as though fortune is favoring the John Wick star. An insider added, “He deserves a happy ending!”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Keanu recently threw Alexandra an “unforgettable” 50th birthday bash at a Sonoma winery.
"He invited all of their friends and family and was really excited to celebrate with her," said a source.
"They've both had a crazy few weeks, and this was amazing. Friends hoped he would propose at the party," the pal added.
Another source said the couple’s romance has never been better.
"Keanu's relationship with Alexandra is solid, and they mutually respect and admire each other," said a second source.
"They are very similar in a lot of ways and enjoy the same things," they explained. "He lived a pretty solitary life for many years, so friends are happy that he has found companionship."