Keanu Reeves Threw 'Unforgettable' 50th Birthday Bash For Girlfriend Alexandra Grant: Pals Believe He'll Propose Soon
Sparing no expense! Keanu Reeves went all-out for his girlfriend Alexandra Grant's recent birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed the 58-year-old actor threw the artist, who turned 50 on April 4, a blowout bash in Sonoma that was unforgettable.
"He invited all of their friends and family and was really excited to celebrate with her," shared an insider, noting how Keanu has been busy of late traveling the globe to promote his new film, John Wick: Chapter 4.
"They've both had a crazy few weeks, and this was amazing. Friends hoped he would propose at the party," the pal stated.
The couple first went public with their romance in 2019, and have been going strong ever since. "Keanu's relationship with Alexandra is solid, and they mutually respect and admire each other," said a second source.
"They are very similar in a lot of ways and enjoy the same things," they explained. "He lived a pretty solitary life for many years, so friends are happy that he has found companionship."
Friends believe Keanu and Alexandra are in it for the long haul.
"They are totally committed," shared a different source. "Pals could see them getting married. They are true partners."
The Matrix actor already has marriage on the brain but is allegedly hesitant to pop the question out of fear she will deny his proposal.
"He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," a well-placed insider spilled earlier this year. "He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect."
Keanu's inner circle believes she's the one. "It's been so much fun hanging out because she's so cool and intellectual. She constantly astounds him," a source stated in January.
The reason behind their success? The Hollywood pair's relationship went from platonic to romantic, allowing them to build a friendship first.
Keanu and Alexandra met at a dinner party in 2009 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple a decade later. It was later revealed the two had been dating for "several years" before going public.
Not only are they lovers, but the pair are also collaborators.
They've worked on a handful of projects together, including his books Ode to Happiness and Shadows. Keanu and Alexandra even have their own publishing company, X Artists Books.