Warren Beatty’s Accuser Wants $50 Million From Actor Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Warren Beatty’s accuser Kristine Charlotte Hirsch pleaded for extra time to find a new lawyer — weeks after being dropped by her counsel as part of her lawsuit against the actor. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hirsch informed the court she’s looking for a new lawyer and has a call this week.

Source: MEGA

As we first reported, in November 2022, Hirsch sued Beatty [using the pseudonym Defendant Doe] for sexual battery and sexual assault. Her suit read, “Plaintiff Hirsch, is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, sexual battery, assault, molestation, and abuse at the hands of DEFENDANT DOE. When Plaintiff Hirsch was just a 14-year-old child, DEFENDANT DOE used his role, status, and power as a well-known Hollywood Star to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and coerce sexual contact from her over the course of several months in the State of California.”

Source: MEGA

Hirsch did not name Beatty but his identity was revealed in her description of the alleged assaulter. She described Doe as having “acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde, a major box-office success that earned Doe an Academy Award nomination.”

In court documents, Hirsch claimed she met Beatty while on a movie set. She claimed Beatty coerced her into having sex with him when she was 14 or 15. In 1973. Hirsch accused the Hollywood Star of having “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child.”

Source: MEGA

In August, Hirsch’s lawyer Michael Reck from the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates asked for permission to drop his client. The lawyer wrote, “I respectfully request that this Court relieve me and my firm of duties as counsel of record.”

“Over a multi-month period, my office has communicated multiple times via telephone, zoom and email correspondence with [Hirsch] regarding the issues giving rise to this motion,” he added. “[Hirsch] has been informed that our office was unable to continue representation. [Hirsch] has been informed of her right to retain new counsel and that this motion would be filed,” the motion read. Hirsch has yet to find a new lawyer.

Source: MEGA

As part of her new motion, Hirsch attached an email she sent to the judge presiding over the case. She told the judge she needed extra time to find a lawyer but would represent herself until she found suitable counsel.

In addition, she revealed, “I intend to demand $50 million … for the sexual assault … harassment mental anguish for now over 50 years that [Beatty] victimized me and took my innocence.” A judge has yet to rule on Hirsch’s request.